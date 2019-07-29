Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tripp Lite Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Highest Growth Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:31am EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Tripp Lite 2018 Highest Growth Award – Platinum Datacom at the supplier's Strategic Alliance Conference in Chicago.

Digi-Key Receives the Tripp Lite 2018 Highest Growth Award – Platinum Datacom

"We're proud of our growing partnership with Digi-Key to get our products in the hands of makers around the world," said Shane Kilfoil, senior vice president, global sales at Tripp Lite. "Makers are continually sharing with us how impressed they are with Digi-Key's service and speed and we're grateful to continue partnering with Digi-Key, a recognized industry leader."

Tripp Lite manufactures over 4,500 products to power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our connected world. On the desktop, in the data center, wherever power and information flow, products and services that solve customers' problems and meet their highest expectations are the hallmarks of a Tripp Lite solution.

"Tripp Lite manufactures top-notch products and continues to be a valuable offering for us," said Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development at Digi-Key Electronics. "We're honored to receive this award and collaborate with Tripp Lite as we support their products which serves the foundation of our connected world."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Tripp Lite products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About Tripp Lite

Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at www.tripplite.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripp-lite-honors-digi-key-with-2018-highest-growth-award-300892355.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aAURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Tiris Uranium DFS Complete
AQ
11:45aRURALCO : Consultation on Landmark's proposed rural store divestments
AQ
11:45aCOOPER ENERGY : Ocean Monarch mobilising to offshore Otway
AQ
11:45aRURALCO : ACCC seeks feedback on draft s87B undertaking
AQ
11:45aGREENLAND MINERALS AND ENERGY : Limited Trading Halt Request
AQ
11:45aVITAL METALS : Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
11:45aADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica 1 Well Drilling Operations Update
AQ
11:45aJERVOIS MINING : Board and Management Invest A$2.76M
AQ
11:45aDE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
AQ
11:45aCRYPTOSTAR CORP : . Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group