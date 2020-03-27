Log in
Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in February 2020

03/27/2020 | 07:53am EDT

In February 2020, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 400.6 thousand or by 1.0% above the registered in February 2019. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in February 2020 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 49.2%, followed by those with professional purpose - 27.8%, and with holiday and recreation purposes - 23.0%.

In February 2020, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 508.0 thousand or by 5.2% more in comparison with February 2019. In February 2020, the predominant share of the visits with holiday and recreation purpose was 42.4%, followed by trips with other purposes - 38.8%, and with professional purpose - 18.8%.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 11:52:02 UTC
