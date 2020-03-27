Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in February 2020

In February 2020, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 400.6 thousand or by 1.0% above the registered in February 2019. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in February 2020 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 49.2%, followed by those with professional purpose - 27.8%, and with holiday and recreation purposes - 23.0%.

In February 2020, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 508.0 thousand or by 5.2% more in comparison with February 2019. In February 2020, the predominant share of the visits with holiday and recreation purpose was 42.4%, followed by trips with other purposes - 38.8%, and with professional purpose - 18.8%.