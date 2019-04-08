Tripwire Expands Channel Partner Program, Extending Cybersecurity Solutions Globally

Updated program fosters strategic partnerships to drive global customer growth

Tripwire, Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced the expansion of its Channel Partner Program. With a restored focus on building stronger, more strategic partnerships, the program will drive customer growth through the delivery of cybersecurity products and services around the world.

Tripwire has cultivated a partner community that provides exceptional business value to customers through technical expertise and a wide range of products, solutions and services that are complementary to its critical security controls – including asset discovery, secure configuration management, vulnerability management and log management. With access to Tripwire's industry-leading tools, training and resources, partners can differentiate the needs of individual customers, strengthening and deepening those important relationships.

"By revamping and broadening our Channel Partner Program this year to provide cybersecurity best practices to more organizations across more regions, we are increasing the value they get from Tripwire's integrated solutions," said Alex Bagwell, global director of channels at Tripwire. "We team with sellers who understand end-customer environments and who take a solution-based approach to deliver the highest value Tripwire products and services to every customer."

Tripwire has also added a Platinum tier to its Channel Partner Program to reflect this increased focus on strategic partnerships. The new tier is an invitation-only program reserved for key partners who are committed to the highest growth and highest value for end customers.

Bagwell added: "Going to market with trusted partners is a key element of our business. We are investing in strong partners who understand the breadth of Tripwire's solutions, how our products and services integrate, and how to best implement them across a complex and constantly evolving threat landscape."

Tripwire partners with resellers throughout the world, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s partnerships span across various industry enterprises, industrial operators, service providers, government agencies and defense organizations.

