Tripwire Expands Channel Partner Program, Extending Cybersecurity Solutions Globally

Updated program fosters strategic partnerships to drive global customer
growth
Tripwire,
Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions
for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced the
expansion of its Channel Partner Program. With a restored focus on
building stronger, more strategic partnerships, the program will drive
customer growth through the delivery of cybersecurity products and
services around the world.
Tripwire has cultivated a partner community that provides exceptional
business value to customers through technical expertise and a wide range
of products, solutions and services that are complementary to its
critical security controls – including asset discovery, secure
configuration management, vulnerability management and log management.
With access to Tripwire's industry-leading tools, training and
resources, partners can differentiate the needs of individual customers,
strengthening and deepening those important relationships.
"By revamping and broadening our Channel Partner Program this year to
provide cybersecurity best practices to more organizations across more
regions, we are increasing the value they get from Tripwire's integrated
solutions," said Alex Bagwell, global director of channels at Tripwire.
"We team with sellers who understand end-customer environments and who
take a solution-based approach to deliver the highest value Tripwire
products and services to every customer."
Tripwire has also added a Platinum tier to its Channel Partner Program
to reflect this increased focus on strategic partnerships. The new tier
is an invitation-only program reserved for key partners who are
committed to the highest growth and highest value for end customers.
Bagwell added: "Going to market with trusted partners is a key element
of our business. We are investing in strong partners who understand the
breadth of Tripwire's solutions, how our products and services
integrate, and how to best implement them across a complex and
constantly evolving threat landscape."
Tripwire partners with resellers throughout the world, including North
America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the
Asia-Pacific region. The company’s partnerships span across various
industry enterprises, industrial operators, service providers,
government agencies and defense organizations.
For more information, please visit: https://www.tripwire.com/partners/.
About Tripwire
Tripwire is the trusted leader for establishing a strong cybersecurity
foundation. Partnering with Fortune 500 enterprises, industrial
organizations and government agencies, Tripwire protects the integrity
of mission-critical systems spanning physical, virtual, cloud and DevOps
environments. Tripwire’s award-winning portfolio delivers top critical
security controls, including asset discovery, secure configuration
management, vulnerability management and log management. As the pioneers
of file integrity monitoring (FIM), Tripwire’s expertise is built on a
20+ year history of innovation helping organizations discover, minimize
and monitor their attack surfaces.
