Tripwire Sees Record Triple-Digit Growth in EMEA Cybersecurity Business

(Infosecurity Europe, Stand #E50)--Tripwire,
Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions
for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced a
record-setting Q1 2019 for EMEA, with a bookings growth rate of 144
percent over the first quarter of 2018. This marked the largest Q1 in
Tripwire EMEA history, fueled by increased interest in Tripwire’s
vulnerability management solutions as well as upticks in business from
industrial (critical infrastructure and energy), government and
financial services sectors.
“It’s a critical time for cybersecurity in EMEA,” said Neil Harvey, vice
president of EMEA at Tripwire. “With the introduction of new regulations
like GDPR, increased geopolitical activity and constant news of data
breaches, organizations have no choice but to pay more attention to
security. It’s our mission to help organizations establish and maintain
a strong foundation of security so they can continue running their
businesses amidst growing cyberthreats.”
The first quarter of 2019 builds upon a positive trend as Tripwire
closed out a growth year in 2018, and executives are confident the
company will continue to see substantial growth during the second
quarter.
Harvey added: “At an increasing rate, organizations are investing in
getting the fundamentals of security right. Our customers know they need
to strengthen their security posture, and not just meet bare-minimum
regulatory requirements. Growth of our vulnerability management business
is an indication that organizations are addressing one of the leading
root causes of data breaches and cyber incidents.”
Tripwire’s vulnerability management (VM) capabilities deliver a
comprehensive view of risks, along with actionable reporting and
recommendations. Solutions include Tripwire® IP360™, the
company’s enterprise-class VM software solution, and through Tripwire
ExpertOpsSM VM, which delivers personalized consulting and
managed services to organizations. Tripwire also provides penetration
testing services.
Growth in the region is also attributed to stronger partnerships, with
channel partners experiencing healthier margins as a result of
Tripwire’s increased presence across EMEA.
Tripwire recently
announced the expansion of the Tripwire Partner Program to reflect
increased focus on partnerships that help end customers build more
robust, integrated security programs.
"Our partnership with Tripwire is based on trust,” said Klaus
Schlichtherle, Group CEO at Infinigate Holding AG. “Their investment in
building a strong partner channel is quite unique and provides
confidence and the necessary know-how to best implement cybersecurity
solutions across a very complex and steadily evolving threat landscape.”
Nidal Othman, managing director at StarLink added: “Partnering with
Tripwire in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region since 2012, we can
proudly say that Tripwire is a top strategic provider in StarLink’s
security portfolio. Tripwire’s comprehensive product suite is an
emerging technology in our landscape, and has enabled enterprises in the
region to build strong, cyber-resilient environments.”
