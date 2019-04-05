Triton Beratungsgesellschaft GmbH : places 4.5 million shares of Befesa S.A. with institutional investors



Frankfurt (Germany), 05 April 2019- Funds advised by Triton ("Triton") have successfully placed 4.5 million shares in Befesa S.A. ("Befesa") with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process. The placement price was EUR37.20 per share. Funds managed by Triton will remain Befesa's largest group of shareholders after the placement.

The accelerated bookbuilding was managed by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan.



About Triton

Since its establishment in 1997, Triton has sponsored nine funds, focusing on businesses in the industrial, business services, consumer and health sectors.

The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of medium-sized businesses headquartered in Europe.

Triton seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives wish to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The 38 companies currently in Triton's portfolio have combined sales of around EUR13.6 billion and around 84,500 employees.

For further information: www.triton-partners.com

Press Contacts:



Triton

Marcus Brans

Phone: +49 69 921 02204

