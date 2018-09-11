Triton Digital : Integrates Adform’s DSP with the a2x® Programmatic Marketplace

Triton
Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital
audio and podcast industry, announced today a partnership with Adform,
one of the world's leading independent advertising technology platform
companies, whereby Adform’s DSP is now integrated with Triton Digital’s
programmatic audio marketplace, a2x®.
The integration enables Adform’s buyers to execute targeted,
non-skippable, and brand safe audio ad buys through both open
marketplace and private marketplace deals. As a result of this
integration, Adform’s buyers can now execute programmatic audio ad buys
alongside display and video buys for the first time, in one seamless,
streamlined transaction.
“We remain committed to providing our advertisers with innovative ways
to connect with their target audience across a range of devices,
including desktop, mobile devices, and smart speakers, and our
integration with Triton Digital’s a2x strengthens that commitment,” said
Rick Jones, SVP Global Revenue Development at Adform. “a2x provides our
buyers with access to top-tier digital audio inventory that spans
podcasts, broadcast radio, online games, sports, online music services,
and more.”
“We are proud to integrate Adform with a2x, and to enable their buyers
to utilize the power and efficiency of digital audio to reach their
desired audience,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market
Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “With a large global
footprint, Adform’s adoption of digital audio will undoubtedly further
the growth of the channel and the industry at large.”
The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the world's first programmatic
buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace
enables buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys
across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x,
contact monetization@tritondigital.com.
About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the
digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries,
Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters,
podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize
their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition,
Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast
Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it
easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and
time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity,
excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains
committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously
fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information,
visit www.TritonDigital.com.
About Adform
Founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform is one of the world's largest private
and independent advertising technology companies. With its signature
transparent and open approach, Adform eliminates barriers between global
advertisers, their agencies and their audience by delivering a unified
platform for the buying and selling of media globally. Adform has 18
offices delivering exceptional service throughout Europe, North America,
MENA and APAC.
