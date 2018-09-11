Triton Digital : Integrates Adform’s DSP with the a2x® Programmatic Marketplace

Integration Will Further the Utilization of Digital Audio as a Powerful Advertising Medium Across Europe

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today a partnership with Adform, one of the world's leading independent advertising technology platform companies, whereby Adform’s DSP is now integrated with Triton Digital’s programmatic audio marketplace, a2x®. The integration enables Adform’s buyers to execute targeted, non-skippable, and brand safe audio ad buys through both open marketplace and private marketplace deals. As a result of this integration, Adform’s buyers can now execute programmatic audio ad buys alongside display and video buys for the first time, in one seamless, streamlined transaction.

“We remain committed to providing our advertisers with innovative ways to connect with their target audience across a range of devices, including desktop, mobile devices, and smart speakers, and our integration with Triton Digital’s a2x strengthens that commitment,” said Rick Jones, SVP Global Revenue Development at Adform. “a2x provides our buyers with access to top-tier digital audio inventory that spans podcasts, broadcast radio, online games, sports, online music services, and more.”

“We are proud to integrate Adform with a2x, and to enable their buyers to utilize the power and efficiency of digital audio to reach their desired audience,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “With a large global footprint, Adform’s adoption of digital audio will undoubtedly further the growth of the channel and the industry at large.”

The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the world's first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace enables buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x, contact monetization@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton Digital provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton Digital powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service, that makes it easy for advertisers and brands to determine the best destination and time to reach their target audiences. Through unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton Digital remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Adform

Founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform is one of the world's largest private and independent advertising technology companies. With its signature transparent and open approach, Adform eliminates barriers between global advertisers, their agencies and their audience by delivering a unified platform for the buying and selling of media globally. Adform has 18 offices delivering exceptional service throughout Europe, North America, MENA and APAC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005834/en/