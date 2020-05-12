Triton Digital : Integrates its Preeminent Programmatic Marketplace with Amobee to Increase Access to Digital Audio and Podcast Inventory

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today announced an integration with Amobee, the global advertising technology company reinventing advertising for the converging world, to integrate Amobee’s next-generation demand-side platform with Triton’s award-winning programmatic audio marketplace.

Through this integration, Amobee clients can now execute global, targeted, brand-safe audio ad buys through both open marketplace and private marketplace deals alongside all digital programmatic planning. Triton’s programmatic marketplace offers a wide array of ad opportunities on premium content produced by radio organizations, podcasters, news organizations, professional sports leagues, streaming audio platforms, and more from around the world, including Cumulus, Salem Communication, Bell Media, Deezer, Karnaval, RADIO.COM, and Urban One.

“Amobee’s partnership with Triton gives our clients access to unparalleled audio expertise, sophisticated technology and a very knowledgeable team,” says Bryan Everett, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Amobee. “Triton shares our passion for innovation and dedication to helping clients achieve success through a wide array of high-quality digital audio and podcast inventory within their marketplace, which have become critically important vehicles for reaching target audiences in a relevant, engaging and meaningful manner during this time of unprecedented disruption of our daily lives.”

“We are proud to partner with Amobee on this integration, and to provide the buyers and agencies that use their platform with access to top-tier digital audio and podcast inventory from across the globe,” says John Rosso, President of Market at Triton Digital. “The inclusion of this powerful, efficient, and highly targetable inventory in their buys will undoubtedly enable them to increase their scale, reach their target audiences with relevant, meaningful messaging, and increase their revenue.”

Triton’s global audio marketplace is the world's first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio, enabling buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about Triton’s online audio marketplace, contact monetization@tritondigital.com.

Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in a converging world.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Amobee

The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

