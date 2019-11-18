Log in
Triton Digital : Releases Australian Podcast Ranker for 30 September through 27 October Reporting Period

11/18/2019

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the second Australian Podcast Ranker.1 The ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Australia between 30 September and 27 October, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Ten new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast ranker this reporting period, including Adam Shand At Large, Debi Marshall Investigates Frozen Lies, and Fox Football Podcast. In addition, AFL Trade Radio took the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region from 30 September through 27 October, 2019. The Top 100 podcasts in this reporting period account for 10.6 Million downloads in total.

To view the full results of the Australian Podcast Ranker and/or sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

1 The Australian Podcast Ranker lists top downloaded podcasts across participating podcast publishers including News Corp Australia, PodcastOne Australia, NOVA Entertainment, Southern Cross Austereo, Australian Radio Network, Macquarie Media and SEN/Crocmedia. Additional publishers will join the ranker in coming months.


