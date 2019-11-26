Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triton Digital : Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:36pm EST

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Webcast Metrics® rankers for August 2019. The global rankers, in addition to the U.S., LATAM, and EMEA regional rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of August.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for August 2019 can be found here: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archive

The Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service is the industry standard for online audio consumption data. It provides credible, validated data that enables audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their audio content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pOil gains, bolstered again by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
02:53pOil gains, bolstered again by U.S.-China trade talks
RE
02:53pCSA CANADIAN SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS : The Scott Lecture Adds Value and Enhances the Public Discourse
PU
02:51pTOP SONOS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Sonos Beam, One, Play Speaker & Playbar Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
02:49pLincoln electric SUV to use Ford-backed startup's 'skateboard' chassis - sources
RE
02:47pEASTFIELD RESOURCES : Samples 3.64% copper and 5.95g/t gold at Indata
AQ
02:46pCALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. : Announces Resolution to SEC Investigation
PR
02:46pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : and Sailun Vietnam Celebrate First Tire at Joint Venture Plant
BU
02:46pCHURCH & DWIGHT : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference
BU
02:44pZIPWHIP : Relocates Seattle Headquarters to 75,000 Square Foot Office Space in Lower Queen Anne
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group