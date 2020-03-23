Log in
Triton Digital : Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for January 2020

03/23/2020

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Webcast Metrics® rankers for January 2020. The global rankers, in addition to the U.S., LATAM, and EMEA regional rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of January.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for January 2020 can be found here:
https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archive

The Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service is the industry standard for online audio consumption data. It provides credible, validated data that enables audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their audio content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


