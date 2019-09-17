Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triton Digital : Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Webcast Metrics® rankers for May 2019. The global rankers, in addition to the U.S., LATAM, and EMEA regional rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of May.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for May 2019 can be found here: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archive

The Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service is the industry standard for online audio consumption data. It provides credible, validated data that enables audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their audio content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pWildfire Relief Fund Commits $11 Million to Support California Communities Impacted by 2018 Wildfires
GL
03:08pFormer Imagineer Helps Make Dreams a Reality for Walmart Health with Nason Group
BU
03:07pChile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push; faces tough sell
RE
03:07pREV : Anoop Prakash Appointed As Ambulance Group Director
PU
03:07pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Leads the Charge on National Drive Electric Week
PU
03:07pNUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL : Sues Rodica Lesan Gould, Trulife Distribution
BU
03:06pTrump administration officials tell Senate about Big Tech antitrust probes
RE
03:05pSAFE RX : Announces Program With Vail Health To Fight Drug Abuse In Eagle County
PR
03:04pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Italy reserves right to use special powers to protect Milan bourse - document
RE
03:04pWestinghouse Elec., EDF and CEA May Work on SMR Development
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group