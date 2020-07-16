Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Triton Digital : Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Webcast Metrics® rankers for May 2020. The global rankers, in addition to the US, LATAM, and EMEA regional rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of May.

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for May 2020 can be found here: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archive

The Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service is the industry standard for online audio consumption data. It provides credible, validated data that enables audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their audio content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pOWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million 4.250% Notes Due 2026
PR
05:36pGLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises
PU
05:36pSUL AMÉRICA : Management Proposal - AGM
PU
05:35pIDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
05:34pBrazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
RE
05:33pVONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:33pWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : To Announce Second-Quarter Results On July 22 And Hold Conference Call On July 23
PR
05:33pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Freddie Mac's STACR 2020-HQA3
BU
05:32pLENDINGTREE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pHorizons ETFs Announces Unitholder Approval of Proposed Corporate Class Reorganization for Horizons Global Risk Parity ETF Into Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million 4.250% No..
2GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises
3SUL AMÉRICA : Management Proposal - AGM
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Brazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
5IDACORP, INC. : IDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group