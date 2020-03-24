Log in
Triton Digital : Reports Growth in News/Talk Format's Share of Streaming Amid COVID-19 Disruption

03/24/2020 | 09:30pm EDT

AM/FM Stream Consumption Patterns Remain Stable

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today released new data around the consumption of both AM/FM streams and station formats in the U.S. during the COVID-19 disruption, from March 6th through March 19th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005825/en/

Share of Streaming by Format During COVID-19 Related Disruption (Graphic Business Wire)

Share of Streaming by Format During COVID-19 Related Disruption (Graphic Business Wire)

Comparing the period of March 6-12 to March 13-19, data from Triton’s Webcast Metrics® streaming measurement service showed a 14% increase in the share of streaming attributable to News/Talk formatted radio stations, which grew from a 29% share to 33%. The share of streaming contributed by Sports radio held constant at 8%, while music’s share of streaming declined from 64% to 59%.

Consumption patterns by device remain very stable, with streaming on mobile devices increasing from 49% to 51% of the total. Further, the share of streaming on Desktops/Laptops decreased slightly from 27% to 25%, while Smart Speaker’s share of consumption held stable at 21%.

“Radio in every form – broadcast, streaming audio, and podcasts – remains a trusted and relied upon medium for news and entertainment in the United States,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “Despite the dislocation of many workers, this data shows the remarkable stability of the medium, as well as the importance of radio in delivering information in a time of crisis.”

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
