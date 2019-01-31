Triumph Appoints Shane Thrailkill as CEO

Triumph Enterprises, Inc. has appointed Shane Thrailkill as CEO and a
member of the Triumph’s board of directors. With the news came the
announcement that current CEO and board member Scott Ulvi takes on the
role as board chairman.
“Shane brings over 36 years of military and federal contracting service
and leadership to this position that will serve Triumph well going
forward,” said Scott Ulvi, Triumph’s Chairman. “2018 has been a busy
year for Triumph with a lot of progress in strengthening our corporate
culture, developing our leaders and realizing our financial targets.
We’ve continued to make progress operationally which has helped the
company position for our future. To take advantage of this position, we
have been searching for senior talent and are pleased we identified and
secured a strategic growth leader like Shane. He will be tasked with
setting the strategic vision for the company and expanding Triumph’s
professional services and technology capabilities while promoting the
personal and professional development of the Triumph team.”
“I am very pleased to be joining a very talented Triumph Team as their
new CEO and charting the next chapter in our growth. Triumph success is
built on a set of strong core values and the passion for what they do
each day,” Thrailkill said.
About Triumph
Triumph is an employee-owned company specializing in cybersecurity,
business intelligence, analytics, data visualization; and program
management expertise. More information is available at www.triumph-enterprises.com.
For inquiries on the press release please contact Brandy Wicks, VP of
Strategy, Triumph Enterprises, Inc., 703-615-7922, brandy.wicks@triumph-enterprises.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005798/en/