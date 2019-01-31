Log in
Triumph Appoints Shane Thrailkill as CEO

01/31/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Triumph Enterprises, Inc. has appointed Shane Thrailkill as CEO and a member of the Triumph’s board of directors. With the news came the announcement that current CEO and board member Scott Ulvi takes on the role as board chairman.

“Shane brings over 36 years of military and federal contracting service and leadership to this position that will serve Triumph well going forward,” said Scott Ulvi, Triumph’s Chairman. “2018 has been a busy year for Triumph with a lot of progress in strengthening our corporate culture, developing our leaders and realizing our financial targets. We’ve continued to make progress operationally which has helped the company position for our future. To take advantage of this position, we have been searching for senior talent and are pleased we identified and secured a strategic growth leader like Shane. He will be tasked with setting the strategic vision for the company and expanding Triumph’s professional services and technology capabilities while promoting the personal and professional development of the Triumph team.”

“I am very pleased to be joining a very talented Triumph Team as their new CEO and charting the next chapter in our growth. Triumph success is built on a set of strong core values and the passion for what they do each day,” Thrailkill said.

About Triumph

Triumph is an employee-owned company specializing in cybersecurity, business intelligence, analytics, data visualization; and program management expertise. More information is available at www.triumph-enterprises.com.

For inquiries on the press release please contact Brandy Wicks, VP of Strategy, Triumph Enterprises, Inc., 703-615-7922, brandy.wicks@triumph-enterprises.com.


© Business Wire 2019
