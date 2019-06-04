Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Alice Branton on the Benefits of Trivedi Effect® Energy Treated Magnesium Gluconate

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alice Branton, today released research results from preclinical trials on the beneficial impact of biofield energy treatment on improving physicochemical properties of Magnesium Gluconate, which can prove to be beneficial for treating Hypomagnesemia.

The preclinical trial shows:

Over 125% alteration of characteristic differentiation peak, change in crystallite size

Over 142% increase in particle size

Over 3% alteration in melting point

These results suggest benefits for the innovation and improvement of healthier and more efficient magnesium supplements. Magnesium is an essential element for many enzymes, DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis in the human body. Magnesium gluconate is widely used for hypomagnesemia and for the prevention and treatment of several diseases.

This energy medicine treatment may have the potential to provide beneficial effects on therapeutic response against magnesium deficiency or hypomagnesemia, which can lead to weaker bones, headaches, and long-term side effects on the heart. It can also lead to other electrolyte disorders such as hypokalemia and hypocalcemia.

Overall, this biofield energy treated supplement presents a powerful alternative in designing nutraceutical/pharmaceutical formulations to combat magnesium deficiency. It also has the potential to improve magnesium absorption in the body, while potentially combating a wide range of adverse health conditions.

The research further suggested that this alternative holistic treatment of magnesium gluconate supplement not only increases powder flowability but also alters appearance and thermal stability, suggesting it is more bioavailable for the body.

Alice Branton provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment remotely from the United States, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through Branton's unique Energy Transmission process, remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. In this study, Branton never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.





About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work effectively. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.





Scientific Publication

Title: Impact of Consciousness Energy Healing Treatment on the Physicochemical and Thermal Properties of Magnesium Gluconate

Journal: American Journal of Chemical Engineering

Published: July 12, 2017

Authors: Alice Branton, Snehasis Jana

URL: https://www.trivedieffect.com/science/impact-of-consciousness-energy-healing-treatment-on-the-physicochemical-and-thermal-properties-of-magnesium-gluconate/





About Alice Branton

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

https://www.alicebranton.com





About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & the Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ and on national media including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

http://www.TrivediEffect.com



