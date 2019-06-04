Log in
Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Dahryn Trivedi on Improving Liver Health Through Biofield Energy Treatment

06/04/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dahryn Trivedi, today released research results from preclinical research on the beneficial impact of biofield energy healing on improving liver health and function.

 

The preclinical research shows:

  • Over 60% reduction in ALT levels, a liver enzyme
  • Over 30% reduction in cholesterol levels
  • Over 20% increase in albumin levels

 

The results also suggest potential for significant reduction in oxidative stress and inflammation in liver. This oxidative stress fighting potential of this energy medicine treatment may counter various liver disorders like Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E, chronic viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, portal hypertension, amongst others.

 

Additionally, the research suggests that this alternative holistic therapy may also be useful in protecting against liver disorders such as cirrhosis, steatosis, alcohol abuse, hemochromatosis, etc.

 

These results suggest benefits for fighting inflammation and aging, boosting liver metabolism, immune function, hormonal balance, as well as in the improvement of overall health and quality of life.

 

Dahryn Trivedi provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment remotely from the United States, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 3 minutes through Dahryn Trivedi's unique Energy Transmission process, remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. In this study, Trivedi never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.

 

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work effectively. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

 

Scientific Publication

Title: Assessment of Biofield Energy Treatment DMEM on Liver Health Using Hepatocellular Carcinoma Cella Line (HepG2)

Journal: Journal of Gastrointestinal Disorders and Liver Function

Published: November 13, 2018

Authors: Dahyrn Trivedi

URL: https://www.trivedieffect.com/science/assessment-of-biofield-energy-treatment-on-liver-health-using-hepatocellular-carcinoma-cell-line-hepg2/

 

About Dahryn Trivedi

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ and has been featured on national media including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW in the United States.

https://www.dahryn.com

 

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

 

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

 

Gopal Nayak is one the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada and Europe.

 

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

 

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

 

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

http://www.TrivediEffect.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from stated results. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “continue”, “appear”, or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved

Attachment 

Alice Branton
Trivedi Global, Inc.
702-907-8864
pr@trivedieffect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
