Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Dahryn Trivedi on the Impact of the Trivedi Effect® on Hair Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dahryn Trivedi, an evidence-based healer, today released research results from preclinical research on the impact of biofield energy healing treated nutraceutical (herbal) formulation for hair growth and skin health.

 

The preclinical research shows:

  • Hair growth increased by 60%
  • Melanogenesis increased by 60%

 

Overall, this biofield energy treated herbal extract formulation (a 1:1 ratio of Phyllantus emblica and Eclipta alba), with a safe therapeutic index, presents a powerful alternative treatment to enhancer faster hair growth and improve various skin and hair disorders.

 

This research further suggests that the energy medicine treatment may have the potential as a treatment for various skin injuries and skin-related disorders like necrotizing fasciitis, actinic keratosis, sebaceous cysts, diaper rash, decubitus ulcer, and more.

 

Dahryn Trivedi provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment remotely from the United States, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healer's unique Energy Transmission process, remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. In this study, Trivedi never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.

 

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work effectively. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

 

Scientific Publication

Title: In vivo Hair Growth Promotion Efficacy of Biofield Energy Treatment in CB57L/6 Mice

Journal:   Letters in Health and Biological Sciences

Published: December 28, 2018

Authors: Dahryn Trivedi

URL:     https://www.trivedieffect.com/science/in-vivo-hair-growth-promotion-efficacy-of-biofield-energy-treatment-in-c57bl6-mice/

 

 

About Dahryn Trivedi

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ she has been featured on television news programs including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW.

https://www.dahryn.com

 

 

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & the Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

 

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

 

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

 

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

 

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

https://www.TrivediEffect.com

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from stated results. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “continue”, “appear”, or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Attachment 

Alice Branton
Trivedi Global, Inc.
877-493-4092
PR@TrivediEffect.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : announces dividend rates on non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 15 and non-cumulative floating rate class 1 shares series 16
PU
07:22pHigh Times Announces Headlining Musical Acts for Upcoming SoCal and NorCal Cannabis Cups
GL
07:20pCHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL : Enterprise CEO
RE
07:20pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Investor Group Comments On Latest Actions Of Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust To Obstruct Shareholder Democracy
PR
07:16pVERSAPAY : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
07:15pMAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE MILITARY CONFLICT WITH IRAN : Poll
AQ
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
07:07pTOYOTA MOTOR : Designed by committee, Toyota's Japan Taxi becomes an expensive Olympic symbol
RE
07:07pNORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
RE
07:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revlon, Inc. - REV
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Audited Financial Results for the Year to 31 March 2019 Opens in a new Window
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : cuts 2019 forecast after quarterly results miss big
5TESLA : TESLA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About