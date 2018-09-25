Trividia Health CEO & President Named to Florida Trend’s “Florida 500” Most Influential Business Leaders List

Trividia Health Inc. is pleased to announce that President and CEO Scott
Verner has been named to the inaugural edition of the Florida 500 -
Florida’s Most Influential Business Leaders by Florida Trend
magazine. This special edition of Florida Trend highlights and
recognizes the 500 most influential executives in different economic
sectors around the state.
Scott Verner’s career includes more than 27 years in the Life Sciences
sector, with 8 years as the President and CEO of Trividia Health. In
addition to Trividia, Mr. Verner serves on multiple corporate boards and
advisor to emerging healthcare companies, while working tirelessly
serving the South Florida community. Scott Verner is the incoming
Chairman of The Job Creators Network Foundation, Chairman of Florida
Atlantic University College of Engineering Advisory Board, Broward
Sheriffs Advisory Council and The Broward Workshop.
Under Mr. Verner’s leadership Trividia Health has hosted and sponsored
many local events and charities focusing on education, economic growth,
and healthcare, including local breast cancer walks and events for
people with diabetes globally as a sponsor of “Life for a Child”.
Upon hearing of his inclusion in the Inaugural Edition of Florida Trend
500, Verner said, “I appreciate this recognition from Florida Trend and
strive to be a good corporate citizen. With South Florida as our global
headquarters and home to over 700 employees, Trividia Health and our
team members make every effort to deliver a broad portfolio of quality
products to our customers and consumers.”
About Trividia Health
Trividia Health, Inc., is a global health and wellness company based in
Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a leading developer, manufacturer and
marketer of advanced performance products for people with diabetes. With
products sold under TRUE and store brand labels, the company is the
exclusive partner and supplier of affordable, high-quality blood glucose
monitoring and health and wellness solutions for the world’s leading
retail pharmacies, distributors and mail service providers. For more
information, please visit: www.TrividiaHealth.com.
