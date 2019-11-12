Log in
TronTV : and VideoElephant Establish Partnership for Video Content Licensing and Global Distribution

11/12/2019 | 11:03am EST

TronTV is an innovative and rapidly growing video streaming service with over 85 million monthly viewers. TronTV today introduced its global video content licensing partnership with global video aggregator and distributor VideoElephant. TronTV is quickly building momentum as a millennial-focused streaming platform capturing the attention of millions of hard to find viewers.

“VideoElephant is an essential partner for global licensing and distribution services. Their team has helped us tremendously from our initial beta testing through production launch in September. We are thrilled by the audience’s rapid adoption, thanks in large part to the wide variety of ‘addictive’ content we program via this partnership,” said Chris Verzello, Global Head of Content Acquisition at TronTV.

He continued, “On launch we’re finding our audience is enjoying trending videos from fun, relevant, and popular content brands. They include The VueHub, Celebrity Wire, Fantasy Sports Network, Bang Showbiz, Ruptly, and Storyful; totaling more than 30 live and unique publishing brands.” In 2020, TronTV plans to expand its footprint by launching a native mobile app as well as Connected TV (CTV) channels.

About TronTV

Upon launch, TronTV is a familiarly formatted Ad-Supported Video On Demand (AVOD) platform loaded with a wide variety of the web’s latest and most popular videos. Stream breaking and trending entertainment news, sports highlights, gaming reviews, movie trailers, and the most hilarious clips on the web. TronTV is available now on both mobile and desktop web platforms. At the time of this release, TronTV ranks 3,317 on Alexa in the United States, and 3,230 globally.

About VideoElephant

Founded in Dublin in 2012 with offices in Dublin, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Sydney, VideoElephant is a global aggregator and distributor of online video content. VideoElephant provides a centralized video library of over 2,000,000 videos with 2500+ new videos added daily to customers in the web, ad tech, OTT, mobile, DOOH and broadcast sectors globally.


© Business Wire 2019
