Tronox to Acquire TiZir Titanium & Iron for $300 Million

05/14/2020 | 11:50am EDT

Cleary Gottlieb is representing Tronox Holdings plc in its acquisition from Eramet S.A. of TiZir Titanium & Iron AS and its Norwegian production facility that upgrades ilmenite to produce high-grade titanium slag and high-purity pig iron for approximately $300 million.

The transaction was signed on May 14, 2020, and is subject to certain consents and customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading integrated producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products, and high-purity titanium chemicals.

Eramet S.A. is a publicly traded French multinational mining and metallurgy company.

Disclaimer

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 15:49:06 UTC
