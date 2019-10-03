Tropical Shipping Strikes Subscription Agreement for Octopi by Navis TOS in St. Thomas

The Terminal Will Begin Implementation of Octopi, St. Thomas’ first TOS system, in October 2019

Octopi, part of Navis, and Cargotec Corporation, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced a new subscription agreement for Octopi with Tropical St. Thomas Terminal operated by Tropical Shipping. The terminal will implement Octopi to address a multitude of business needs that will improve productivity, accuracy, and efficiency at the terminal. Octopi will be the first TOS system implemented in St. Thomas.

Located in the Virgin Islands, Tropical St. Thomas operates at 95,000 TEU annual throughput and handles 1,500 short tons of general cargo per year. Due to its geographical location, Tropical St. Thomas enables direct access to ports in the US, Canada and the Virgin Islands. Currently, container movement and tracking within the terminal operations must be done manually. Tropical selected Octopi’s modern, cloud-based TOS to improve inventory accuracy and operational efficiency as well as to provide better visibility to stakeholders both inside and outside of the organization.

“We are very excited to work with Octopi to improve efficiencies at the terminal,” Mark Chapman, Vice President of Business Operations at Tropical Shipping said. “Octopi’s cloud-based offering allows us to focus on the business instead of IT. We are very impressed with the full range of operating functionality and the overall ease of use.”

“Octopi by Navis’ powerful, agile and affordable TOS allows us to provide real value to these historically underserved businesses while also expanding our customer reach to smaller terminals, whose size belies their importance to the conduct of global trade,” said Martin Bardi, VP of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “We look forward to implementing Octopi in St. Thomas for Tropical Shipping to help them better serve their customers internationally and streamline operations for their employees.”

To learn more visit www.navis.com or www.octopi.co.

About Octopi by Navis

Octopi by Navis is the leading developer of cloud-based software solutions for small-to-medium terminal operators. Octopi by Navis helps a wide variety of terminals manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. Octopi by Navis provides smaller terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

