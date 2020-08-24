Tropical Storm Laura to become a hurricane as it heads toward U.S.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Laura was strengthening in
the Caribbean and poised to accelerate into a hurricane by
Tuesday while Tropical Storm Marco weakened sooner than
expected, sparing the U.S. Gulf Coast from two simultaneous
hurricanes, as had been forecast.
The changed forecast bought a little more time for residents
along Louisiana's coast to prepare for what could still prove
dangerous winds and flooding when Laura is expected to make
landfall on Wednesday.
"If that holds up, we're going to catch a big break,"
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told a news conference on
Monday, referring to the less ominous forecasts that emerged
overnight. "But it's wrong to assume that Laura is going to do
us a similar favor."
Laura traced the southern coast of Cuba on Monday morning,
but the brunt of the storm was offshore, helping the largest
island nation in the Caribbean avoid serious damage after Laura
killed at least 10 people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
The storm downed trees in Cuba, ripped away flimsy roofs and
caused minor flooding on Sunday evening, according to residents
and news reports. In Jamaica, there were reports of landslides
and flooded roads.
"I slept well last night, except when the wind howled,"
Nuris Lopez, a hairdresser, said by telephone from a town in the
foothills of the Sierra Maestra mountains in Cuba's eastern
Granma province.
Laura was heading toward the Gulf of Mexico at 20 miles per
hour (31 kilometers per hour), according to the U.S. National
Hurricane Center (NHC). By Tuesday, it was expected to have
reached hurricane strength. By Wednesday night, stronger still,
it was expected to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, the NHC said.
By then, it could be a Category 2 or 3 hurricane on the
5-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity,
said Chris Kerr, a meteorologist at DTN, an energy, agriculture
and weather data provider.
Despite Marco's weakening, with the NHC predicting it would
slow to a tropical depression by Monday night, that storm still
threatened to soak the Louisiana coast.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent teams to
operations centers in Louisiana and Texas.
This year's hurricane season has been complicated by the
coronavirus pandemic, forcing many people to weigh the risks of
leaving their homes and potentially exposing themselves to the
virus.
Testing for COVID-19 was suspended in Louisiana on Monday
and Tuesday, Louisiana's governor said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York, Marc Frank in Havana
and Kate Chappell in Kingston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)