Troutman Sanders Expands Employee Benefits Team, Adding Three Leading Benefits-Focused Partners in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading employee benefits-focused partners have joined Troutman Sanders LLP in Charlotte, North Carolina. The partners, Jim Earle, Lynne Wakefield, and Emily Zimmer, are known nationally for their work in the areas of executive compensation and employee benefits. The group previously practiced at K&L Gates.

"We are excited to welcome these highly respected partners to our award-winning Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice," said Mason Bayler, chair of the firm's Transactional department. "Their best-in-class reputation, client synergies and complementary industry expertise make this an ideal partnership that expands our client offerings on a national level."

"The addition of Emily, Lynne and Jim is transformative for our Charlotte office and aligns with our firm's focus on continued growth in the region. Our clients will benefit from this significant expansion of our practice offerings here," said Walter Fisher, managing partner of the firm's Charlotte office. "Many of our Charlotte office partners know this group well as a result of our former professional affiliation with them, and we are delighted to be reconnected with them as Troutman Sanders partners."

The partners represent a wide range of large, complex employers, both publicly traded and privately held, in addition to large universities, hospital systems, and other tax-exempt entities and governmental employers. They have expertise across numerous industries, notably representing clients that align with Troutman Sanders' focus areas, including financial services and energy.

Jim Earle counsels publicly traded companies and other complex employers on matters related to executive compensation. His clients operate globally in a wide range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, food, telecommunications, utilities and other service-based companies. Earle's executive compensation practice focuses on counseling clients regarding all aspects of the employment, compensation, benefits and severance of directors, executive officers and other senior managers.

"Troutman Sanders' focus and strategic vision appealed to us, and the firm's emphasis on collaboration aligns with our team-oriented approach to the executive compensation and employee benefits practice, which we believe will continue to benefit our clients," Earle said.

Lynne Wakefield assists clients with issues relating to employer-sponsored health and welfare coverage, including the design, implementation and administration of group health plans, cafeteria plans, health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), wellness programs and retiree medical and private exchange coverage and related compliance issues arising under the ACA, ERISA, COBRA, HIPAA and the Internal Revenue Code. She also regularly advises clients on qualified retirement plan issues, including the design, implementation and administration of 401(k), profit sharing and traditional pension and cash balance plans, compliance with applicable ERISA and Internal Revenue Code requirements and the correction of qualified plan defects and related submissions.

"We look forward to working alongside our new Troutman Sanders colleagues in and beyond Charlotte and remain committed to providing extraordinary service to our clients as well as practical solutions to the complex executive compensation and employee benefits issues they face," Wakefield said.

Emily Zimmer is experienced in a wide range of employee benefit and executive compensation issues, including issues related to corporate mergers and acquisitions. She advises clients with respect to the design, implementation and administration of qualified and non-qualified retirement plans and welfare benefit programs, including wellness programs, health care accounts such as HRAs, Health FSAs and HSAs, adoption reimbursement programs and educational assistance programs. Her clients span numerous industries, including financial services, energy, higher education and health care.

"Our practice aligns well with Troutman Sanders' Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice, and the firm is a good fit for the diverse needs of our clients," Zimmer said.

Troutman Sanders' Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation team has long been recognized as a Tier 1 practice for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law by U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms rankings. Troutman Sanders attorneys advise clients on the complex issues arising in connection with the design, administration, defense and termination of employee compensation and benefit plans and arrangements. The practice is known for its practical and creative legal counsel, including its ability to craft solutions that address myriad governing laws, including ERISA and certain tax, employment and securities laws.

