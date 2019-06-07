Troy Chamber of Commerce : Dan Quick Elected President of the Oakland County Bar Association

TROY, Mich., - Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Dan Quick (Member, Troy) has been elected President of the Oakland County Bar Association (OCBA). Mr. Quick was sworn in at the OCBA Annual Meeting on June 3, 2019.

'I am humbled and honored to serve the Oakland County Bar Association as President for the 2019-2020 term,' said Mr. Quick. 'I look forward to working with the OCBA Board of Directors and our members to continue to advance and enrich the legal profession in Oakland County while building on the great work that OCBA does in the community.'

The OCBA was formally established in 1934 by a small group of young attorneys with the express purpose of connecting Oakland County legal professionals with their colleagues, advancing and enriching the profession, serving the public, and promoting comradery. As the largest voluntary bar association in Michigan, the OCBA is committed to public service projects, committee work, and lending a strong and influential voice on current legislative activities and court rules. To learn more, please visit www.ocba.org.

Mr. Quick is a commercial litigation trial attorney who specializes in business torts (including minority shareholder and 'business divorce disputes', trade secrets, and noncompetes) and all facets of intellectual property litigation. He is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and is recognized as a leader in his field by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Michigan Super Lawyers, and DBusiness. He also serves on the Board of Commissioners of the State Bar of Michigan and is on the Governing Council of the American Bar Association's Section of Litigation. Mr. Quick received his B.A. and J.D. from the University of Michigan.

