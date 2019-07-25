Troy Chamber of Commerce : EmberSmith launches Spartan's Maw of Minis Website

EmberSmith llc is proud to announce that Spartan's Maw of Minis has joined the EmberSmith family! Spartan's Maw of Minis features a portfolio of various miniatures painted by Jordan Antoski. Jordan has been painting miniatures for several years and has done many commission projects. Spartan's Maw of Minis will also feature information on miniatures painting classes from Jordan himself!

So if you're tired of staring at boring unpainted figures, looking for a new hobby, or simply want to admire some amazing painting, stop by and take a look!

