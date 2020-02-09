Troy Young, President of Hearst Magazines, Named Chairman of IAB Board of Directors

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB, the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, today announced that it has elected Troy Young, President of Hearst Magazines, as Chairman of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Young has served as the board's Vice Chairman since February 2019. New to the board is Kirk McDonald, Chief Business Officer at Xandr, who was elected to serve as the 2020 Vice Chairman, as part of the executive committee.

"My term as IAB's Vice Chairman has been a deeply satisfying experience, and I am honored to have been elected Chairman of our industry's most dynamic, most inclusive trade group," said Young. "In recent years, we've worked hard to unite different parts of the digital ecosystem under one umbrella and we've made significant progress. At this pivotal time of change in our media ecosystem, IAB is the only organization that can bring together such a diverse group of stakeholders and provide the technical leadership the industry needs."

IAB's latest roster of board members features 11 new representatives, including leaders from two major brands—ThirdLove Co-Founder and Co-CEO David Spector, and General Motors Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl. Their addition brings the board's brand representation to three members, expanding IAB's commitment to addressing the business needs of the thriving direct brand economy.

Joining McDonald, Spector, and Wahl, new members of the IAB Board of Directors are:

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business and Data Officer, Meredith Corporation

, Chief Business and Data Officer, Eric Danetz , Chief Business Officer, AccuWeather

, Chief Business Officer, AccuWeather Tom Fochetta , Vice President, Samsung Ads

, Vice President, Samsung Ads Anneka Gupta , President and Head of Products and Platforms, LiveRamp

, President and Head of Products and Platforms, LiveRamp Jeremy Hlavacek , Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising

, Chief Revenue Officer, IBM Watson Advertising Ryan Mayward , Global Head of Agency Development, Amazon Advertising

, Global Head of Agency Development, Amazon Advertising Prabhakar Raghavan , Senior Vice President, Google

, Senior Vice President, Google Julie Van Ullen , Managing Director, U.S., Rakuten Marketing

"With more than two decades of experience across award-winning agencies and major global publishers, Troy Young offers IAB a unique perspective alongside his extraordinary talent for serving a range of constituencies, from premium publishers, to cutting-edge technology providers, to the world's most vibrant brands," said Randall Rothenberg, CEO, IAB. "In an industry where commerce, media, and advertising are increasingly convergent, the depth and breadth of Troy's experience makes him the perfect person to lead our Board of Directors into the future."

The re-elected and continuing members of the IAB Board of Directors are:

Krishan Bhatia , Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Strategy, NBCUniversal (IAB Executive Committee)

, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Strategy, NBCUniversal (IAB Executive Committee) Rick Erwin , CEO, ALC

, CEO, ALC Konrad Feldman , Founder and CEO, Quantcast

, Founder and CEO, Quantcast Rita Ferro , President, Disney Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company (IAB Executive Committee)

, President, Disney Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company (IAB Executive Committee) Gina Garrubbo , President and CEO, National Public Media (IAB Executive Committee)

, President and CEO, National Public Media (IAB Executive Committee) Rajeev Goel , Co-Founder and CEO, PubMatic

, Co-Founder and CEO, PubMatic Jeremi Ann Gorman , Chief Business Officer, Snap, Inc.

, Chief Business Officer, Snap, Inc. Chris Guenther , Senior Vice President and Global Head of Programmatic, News Corp

, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Programmatic, News Corp Steve Horowitz , President, Ziff Davis

, President, Jesse Horwitz , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Hubble Contacts

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Hubble Contacts Julie Jacobs , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Verizon Media

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Verizon Media Craig Kostelic , Chief Business Officer, Media and Partnerships, Condé Nast

, Chief Business Officer, Media and Partnerships, Condé Nast Katie Kulik , Executive Vice President, Global Digital Sales, ViacomCBS

, Executive Vice President, Global Digital Sales, ViacomCBS Seth Ladetsky, Senior Vice President, Sales and Client Partnerships, WarnerMedia

Danielle Lee , Global Vice President, Partner Solutions, Spotify

, Global Vice President, Partner Solutions, Spotify Jean-Phillippe (JP) Maheu, Vice President, Client Solutions, U.S., Twitter (IAB Executive Committee)

Peter Naylor , Senior Vice President and Head of Advertising Sales, Hulu

, Senior Vice President and Head of Advertising Sales, Hulu Kim Norris , Group Vice President, Digital and Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach (IAB Executive Committee)

, Group Vice President, Digital and Advanced Advertising Sales, Spectrum Reach (IAB Executive Committee) Marian Pittman , Executive Vice President, Cox Media Group (IAB Executive Committee)

, Executive Vice President, Cox Media Group (IAB Executive Committee) Penry Price , Vice President, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn

, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn Joy Robbins , Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post

, Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post Randall Rothenberg , CEO, IAB (IAB Executive Committee)

, CEO, IAB (IAB Executive Committee) Nada Stirratt , Vice President, North America , Global Business Group, Facebook

, Vice President, , Global Business Group, Facebook Seb Tomich, Global Head of Advertising and Marketing Solutions, The New York Times

John Trimble , Chief Revenue Officer, Pandora

, Chief Revenue Officer, Pandora Rik van der Kooi , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising (IAB Executive Committee)

, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising (IAB Executive Committee) Troy Young , President, Hearst Magazines (Chairman of the Board – IAB Executive Committee)

, President, Hearst Magazines (Chairman of the Board – IAB Executive Committee) Joe Zawadzki , CEO, MediaMath

Ex-officio members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Regional CEO, IAB SEA+India

, Regional CEO, Townsend Feehan, CEO, IAB Europe

Stu Ingis , Partner, Venable LLP (Secretary)

, Partner, Venable LLP (Secretary) Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors

, General Partner, Archer Advisors David Moore , CEO, BritePool

, CEO, BritePool John Toohey , Vice President, Finance, Cumulus (Treasurer)

The new board slate was released at the 2020 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa in Palm Desert, CA. For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troy-young-president-of-hearst-magazines-named-chairman-of-iab-board-of-directors-301001613.html

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)