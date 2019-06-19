TroyGould : Bolsters Corporate & Securities Practice, Hires Young J. Kim and Tom Li

Southern California-based law firm TroyGould
announced today that Young
J. Kim has returned to the firm as a Member. The firm also announced
a new addition, Associate Tom
Li. Both Kim and Li are part of the expansion of the firm’s Corporate
& Securities practice group, with complementary skill sets and
deal experience in the cross-border/emerging growth space.
“The uptick in M&A, especially in cross-border and international deals,
has made it imperative to continue the growth of our Corporate &
Securities team to meet the complexity of those demands,” said Corporate
& Securities Partner Darren
T. Freedman, who also serves on the firm’s Management Committee. “We
are thrilled Young has returned. He is a highly respected leader with
extensive experience in the corporate finance and M&A spaces.”
With nearly 25 years of experience, Kim is a skilled corporate
transactional attorney with a practice focused on mergers and
acquisitions and corporate finance. In the last 12 months, Kim has
completed transactions with combined deal value of over $350 million.
His experience includes mergers, stock and asset acquisitions, initial
public offerings, venture capital and private equity investments,
cross-border transactions, and software and other intellectual property
transactions. He serves as the outside general counsel for companies,
counseling and advising their businesses in an array of industries,
including navigating through SEC and other regulatory requirements.
Kim was an Associate with TroyGould early in his career before moving on
to serve as the head of the corporate legal department for two
corporations: LRN, a technology company, and Video City, a publicly held
video retailer. Most recently, he co-founded a boutique firm.
Kim, having lived in Korea for seven years and able to speak and read
Korean, represents a number of Korean clients. In 2010, he represented
the first U.S. company to go public in Korea.
Kim earned his J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law and a
B.S. in industrial engineering and a B.A. in philosophy from the
University of Washington. He is a member of the Council
of Korean Americans and the International
Association of Korean Lawyers (IAKL).
Li has experience serving as outside general counsel to U.S. and Chinese
companies and investors in the software, hardware, life sciences and
media industries. He has represented technology and media startups,
advising them on incorporation, founder agreements, equity incentive
plans, and sale of securities to angel and venture capital investors.
Li earned his J.D. from UCLA School of Law with a business
specialization and his B.A. in political science and sociology from the
University of California, Irvine. He speaks Mandarin Chinese.
About TroyGould
TroyGould is a results-oriented business law firm. We use creative and
cost-effective strategies that enable our clients to achieve their
business goals. We are trusted advisors to entrepreneurs, start-ups,
middle-market and Fortune 500 companies. Our clients command a variety
of industries, including technology, entertainment/media, life sciences,
financial services, food and beverage, real estate, consumer products,
and healthcare. For more information, visit TroyGould.com.
