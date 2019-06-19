TroyGould : Bolsters Corporate & Securities Practice, Hires Young J. Kim and Tom Li

Southern California-based law firm TroyGould announced today that Young J. Kim has returned to the firm as a Member. The firm also announced a new addition, Associate Tom Li. Both Kim and Li are part of the expansion of the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice group, with complementary skill sets and deal experience in the cross-border/emerging growth space.

“The uptick in M&A, especially in cross-border and international deals, has made it imperative to continue the growth of our Corporate & Securities team to meet the complexity of those demands,” said Corporate & Securities Partner Darren T. Freedman, who also serves on the firm’s Management Committee. “We are thrilled Young has returned. He is a highly respected leader with extensive experience in the corporate finance and M&A spaces.”

With nearly 25 years of experience, Kim is a skilled corporate transactional attorney with a practice focused on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. In the last 12 months, Kim has completed transactions with combined deal value of over $350 million. His experience includes mergers, stock and asset acquisitions, initial public offerings, venture capital and private equity investments, cross-border transactions, and software and other intellectual property transactions. He serves as the outside general counsel for companies, counseling and advising their businesses in an array of industries, including navigating through SEC and other regulatory requirements.

Kim was an Associate with TroyGould early in his career before moving on to serve as the head of the corporate legal department for two corporations: LRN, a technology company, and Video City, a publicly held video retailer. Most recently, he co-founded a boutique firm.

Kim, having lived in Korea for seven years and able to speak and read Korean, represents a number of Korean clients. In 2010, he represented the first U.S. company to go public in Korea.

Kim earned his J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law and a B.S. in industrial engineering and a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Washington. He is a member of the Council of Korean Americans and the International Association of Korean Lawyers (IAKL).

Li has experience serving as outside general counsel to U.S. and Chinese companies and investors in the software, hardware, life sciences and media industries. He has represented technology and media startups, advising them on incorporation, founder agreements, equity incentive plans, and sale of securities to angel and venture capital investors.

Li earned his J.D. from UCLA School of Law with a business specialization and his B.A. in political science and sociology from the University of California, Irvine. He speaks Mandarin Chinese.

