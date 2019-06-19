Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TroyGould : Bolsters Corporate & Securities Practice, Hires Young J. Kim and Tom Li

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Southern California-based law firm TroyGould announced today that Young J. Kim has returned to the firm as a Member. The firm also announced a new addition, Associate Tom Li. Both Kim and Li are part of the expansion of the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice group, with complementary skill sets and deal experience in the cross-border/emerging growth space.

“The uptick in M&A, especially in cross-border and international deals, has made it imperative to continue the growth of our Corporate & Securities team to meet the complexity of those demands,” said Corporate & Securities Partner Darren T. Freedman, who also serves on the firm’s Management Committee. “We are thrilled Young has returned. He is a highly respected leader with extensive experience in the corporate finance and M&A spaces.”

With nearly 25 years of experience, Kim is a skilled corporate transactional attorney with a practice focused on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. In the last 12 months, Kim has completed transactions with combined deal value of over $350 million. His experience includes mergers, stock and asset acquisitions, initial public offerings, venture capital and private equity investments, cross-border transactions, and software and other intellectual property transactions. He serves as the outside general counsel for companies, counseling and advising their businesses in an array of industries, including navigating through SEC and other regulatory requirements.

Kim was an Associate with TroyGould early in his career before moving on to serve as the head of the corporate legal department for two corporations: LRN, a technology company, and Video City, a publicly held video retailer. Most recently, he co-founded a boutique firm.

Kim, having lived in Korea for seven years and able to speak and read Korean, represents a number of Korean clients. In 2010, he represented the first U.S. company to go public in Korea.

Kim earned his J.D. from the Columbia University School of Law and a B.S. in industrial engineering and a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Washington. He is a member of the Council of Korean Americans and the International Association of Korean Lawyers (IAKL).

Li has experience serving as outside general counsel to U.S. and Chinese companies and investors in the software, hardware, life sciences and media industries. He has represented technology and media startups, advising them on incorporation, founder agreements, equity incentive plans, and sale of securities to angel and venture capital investors.

Li earned his J.D. from UCLA School of Law with a business specialization and his B.A. in political science and sociology from the University of California, Irvine. He speaks Mandarin Chinese.

About TroyGould

TroyGould is a results-oriented business law firm. We use creative and cost-effective strategies that enable our clients to achieve their business goals. We are trusted advisors to entrepreneurs, start-ups, middle-market and Fortune 500 companies. Our clients command a variety of industries, including technology, entertainment/media, life sciences, financial services, food and beverage, real estate, consumer products, and healthcare. For more information, visit TroyGould.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pSNAP ON : New Snap-on Classic Roll Cab takes technicians to new heights with more power
PU
01:24pSNAP ON : Registration Open for Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop in Scottsdale, Arizona
PU
01:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Chico's FAS Shares Dip On Volume Spike Amid Report Sycamore Partners Has Lowered Offer For Co.
PU
01:24pTHE REBEL'S HANDBOOK : All About High Times' New CEO And His Plans To Turn The Company Around
PU
01:22pGOPHER PROTOCOL INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:22pAgileCon2019, IIL's Online Conference Kicks Off with Huge Success
GL
01:21p'Sully' Sullenberger blasts U.S. aircraft certification process, says 737 MAX pilots need new simulator training
RE
01:21pXERO : Enhances Its Platform With a Revamp of Its App Marketplace and the First Digital US Bank Connection
BU
01:20p'Sully' Sullenberger blasts U.S. aircraft certification process, says 737 MAX pilots need new simulator training
RE
01:20pALLIANZ : AGF, CDS, others escape prison over contempt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas loses EU bid to extend three-stripe trademark
2Oil prices little changed on U.S. inventory data, hopes for trade deal
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : ANALYZE THIS: How A Billion Points Of Data Will Light The Path Toward Cleaner, More..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About