TroyGould : Member David Ficksman Selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 Edition

Southern California-based law firm TroyGould announced today that David Ficksman, a Member in the Corporate & Securities practice, has once again been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Securities and Capital Markets Law.

“David is a skilled and experienced lawyer and he consistently demonstrates excellence in the profession,” said Istvan Benko, who chairs the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice. “Being recognized by peers in the profession is especially meaningful and this acknowledgement is reflective of the high standards at TroyGould.”

Ficksman provides corporate, securities and business counseling to corporate clients and their officers and directors in a wide variety of industries, including life sciences, tech, publishing, environmental, financial services, manufacturing and entertainment. He also assists clients in preparing for and responding to investigations and litigation, including representation of directors and special committees in these investigations.

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 87,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote and nearly 10 million evaluations were received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice." For additional information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

