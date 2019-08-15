Log in
TroyGould : Member David Ficksman Selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 Edition

08/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Southern California-based law firm TroyGould announced today that David Ficksman, a Member in the Corporate & Securities practice, has once again been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for his work in Securities and Capital Markets Law.

“David is a skilled and experienced lawyer and he consistently demonstrates excellence in the profession,” said Istvan Benko, who chairs the firm’s Corporate & Securities practice. “Being recognized by peers in the profession is especially meaningful and this acknowledgement is reflective of the high standards at TroyGould.”

Ficksman provides corporate, securities and business counseling to corporate clients and their officers and directors in a wide variety of industries, including life sciences, tech, publishing, environmental, financial services, manufacturing and entertainment. He also assists clients in preparing for and responding to investigations and litigation, including representation of directors and special committees in these investigations.

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 87,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote and nearly 10 million evaluations were received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice." For additional information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

About TroyGould

TroyGould is a results-oriented law firm. We use creative and cost-effective strategies that enable our clients to achieve their business goals. We are trusted advisors to entrepreneurs, start-ups, middle-market and Fortune 500 companies. Our clients command a variety of industries, including technology, entertainment/media, life sciences, financial services, food and beverage, real estate, consumer products, and healthcare. For more information, visit TroyGould.com.


© Business Wire 2019
