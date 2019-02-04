TroyGould : Promotes Three Attorneys to Member

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles business law firm TroyGould today announced it has elevated three of its attorneys—Pooja Nair, Jennifer Wang and Calvin Cheng—to Member.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Pooja, Jennifer and Calvin into the practice as Members," said firm Managing Member Sanford Hillsberg. "All three are leaders in their own right and have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the practice of law and our clients."

Calvin Z. Cheng has experience providing corporate and securities counsel to emerging growth middle-market and public companies, working with executives in tech, blockchain, digital media, life sciences and more. Cheng, who is bilingual, advises investors and acquirers on cross-border transactions, having completed deals in the U.S., China and the EU. Before joining the firm, he practiced in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice of White & Case LLP and as an associate at Morrison & Foerster's Beijing and Los Angeles' offices. He received his J.D. from the UCLA School of Law and graduated with honors from UC Berkeley.

Pooja S. Nair, a Super Lawyers Rising Star, is a seasoned business litigator. Nair specializes in working with clients in the food and beverage industry and with start-ups in the technology and innovation space. She writes a monthly column for Modern Restaurant Management on the legal developments affecting the restaurant industry. Nair also writes for top media outlets including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Eater, California Lawyer and Bloomberg BNA. Before joining TroyGould, Nair worked at the Los Angeles office of Foley & Lardner. She received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and graduated magna cum laude from UC San Diego with a BA in History and Political Science. Nair is active in the Los Angeles community and serves on the Harvard Club of Southern California Board of Directors and is the chair of the Young Professionals Advisory Board of the Los Angeles Music and Arts School.

Jennifer C. Wang's practice focuses on helping clients achieve successful results in complex business disputes. This includes handling unfair competition, securities fraud, and real estate litigation, as well as advising clients about their employment and trade secret concerns. Before joining TroyGould, Wang defended real estate professionals and attorneys in professional liability actions at Thompson Coe's Los Angeles office. Wang graduated from UC Davis phi beta kappa, with a BA in French and Political Science, and received her J.D. from the UCLA School of Law.

TroyGould is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm's clients range from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, technology, financial services, food and beverage, entertainment/media, manufacturing, real estate, consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more information, visit TroyGould.com.

SOURCE TroyGould