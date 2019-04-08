TroyGould :'s Pooja Nair Selected as One of Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

TroyGould business litigator Pooja Nair is among 75 honorees in today’s Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement honoring the City’s most influential women attorneys.

“In the two years since Nair joined the firm, she co-founded the firm’s burgeoning food and beverage practice, assisting clients with brand protection, trade secrets, and employment issues,” says the annual supplement, published today. “Nair specializes in working with clients in the food and beverage industry and with start-ups in the technology and innovation space.”

The report adds that Nair, who obtained her J.D. from Harvard Law School and undergraduate degree from UC San Diego, writes a monthly column for Modern Restaurant Management on the legal developments affecting the restaurant industry.”

Los Angeles Business Journal Publisher and CEO Anna Magzanyan explained that the honorees have been recognized for “exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large… there are some particularly stellar attorneys in the LA region who happen to be women…thank you for working to keep the people and businesses of LA on the right track.”

Nair’s expertise includes a comprehensive range of employment issues including compliance, internal investigations, and litigation. She understands business needs and develops employment practices and procedures that are both compliant with applicable laws and practical. She has experience handling internal complaints to de-escalate issues and conduct discrete and thorough internal investigations.

“In November 2018, she second chaired a four-week financial fraud jury trial, which resulted in a $20 million plaintiffs’ verdict,” the report says. Nair is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the Harvard Club of Southern California and is a Chair for the Young Professionals Board of the Los Angeles Music and Art School.

TroyGould is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm’s clients range from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including life sciences, technology, financial services, food and beverage, entertainment/media, manufacturing, real estate, consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more information, visit TroyGould.com.

