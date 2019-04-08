TroyGould :'s Pooja Nair Selected as One of Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

TroyGould
business litigator Pooja
Nair is among 75 honorees in today’s Los Angeles Business Journal
special supplement honoring the City’s most influential women attorneys.
“In the two years since Nair joined the firm, she co-founded the firm’s
burgeoning food and beverage practice, assisting clients with brand
protection, trade secrets, and employment issues,” says the annual
supplement, published today. “Nair specializes in working with clients
in the food and beverage industry and with start-ups in the technology
and innovation space.”
The report adds that Nair, who obtained her J.D. from Harvard Law School
and undergraduate degree from UC San Diego, writes a monthly column for Modern
Restaurant Management on the legal developments affecting the
restaurant industry.”
Los Angeles Business Journal Publisher and CEO Anna Magzanyan
explained that the honorees have been recognized for “exceptional legal
skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility,
exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and
ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at
large… there are some particularly stellar attorneys in the LA region
who happen to be women…thank you for working to keep the people and
businesses of LA on the right track.”
Nair’s expertise includes a comprehensive range of employment issues
including compliance, internal investigations, and litigation. She
understands business needs and develops employment practices and
procedures that are both compliant with applicable laws and practical.
She has experience handling internal complaints to de-escalate issues
and conduct discrete and thorough internal investigations.
“In November 2018, she second chaired a four-week financial fraud jury
trial, which resulted in a $20 million plaintiffs’ verdict,” the report
says. Nair is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the
Harvard Club of Southern California and is a Chair for the Young
Professionals Board of the Los Angeles Music and Art School.
TroyGould
is an innovative, mid-sized firm that uses creative and cost-effective
means to help its clients achieve their goals. The firm’s clients range
from start-ups to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies in a variety
of industries, including life sciences, technology, financial services,
food and beverage, entertainment/media, manufacturing, real estate,
consumer products, health care and natural resources. For more
information, visit TroyGould.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005761/en/