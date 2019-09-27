TruCrowd's Musicfy Officially Launches, Hosting Project JAM Reg CF Offering

Music Focused Equity Crowdfunding Portal Operated by TruCrowd, Inc. Goes Live With Hard Launch

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – TruCrowd, Inc., the owner and operator of Reg. CF FINRA-registered securities crowdfunding portals, announced today that its music-specialized crowdfunding portal, MusicFy, has officially launched, hosting its newest offering, Project JAM (Justice For All Musicians (“JAM”)).

“We initially soft-launched Musicfy in the first quarter of this year, in order to get a sense of what type of music projects we’d attract, the viability of those ventures and what type of companies would perform well,” stated Vincent Petrescu, CEO of TruCrowd, Inc. “Project JAM certainly hit a high note as a blockchain-component, social media platform, that according to JAM’s management appears to be similar in many ways to Spotify’s recent purchase of SoundBetter. We anticipate that JAM’s vast network and reach within the music and gaming industries will act as the catalyst needed to bring awareness to JAM’s offering on MusicFy.”

Project JAM intends to bring the entertainment community together and establish justice not only for musicians but for all the music projects that have yet to be created. Comprised of a blockchain-component ecosystem which caters towards musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, industry execs and fans, JAM is in the process of implementing a multi-platform (Artist-to-Songwriter/Producer and Artist-to-Industry) ecosystem to address the problems which have long plagued the industry. The platform will also give writers, artists and musicians the opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients. And, if you look at the latest acquisition of SoundBetter by Spotify, it can be argued there is a void within the entertainment industry and JAM Compass might just have the platform to fill it.

“On Friday, September 20th, we formally announced the launch of our equity crowdfunding campaign, while at a showcase event we hosted at the Peppermint Club, in Los Angeles, California,” stated Anthony Pisano, CEO and co-founder of Project JAM. “According to many in attendance, the mood and excitement for this type of solution for the music industry was overwhelmingly positive and I believe we’re going to do some great things for our peers.” The JAM party carried over to the Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel where the vibe was all about JAM as Anthony Pisano (DJ and Music Producer) spun the closing set.

Project JAM, whose founding investor is gamer and influencer, Faze Blaze of the FaZe Clan, is a client-company of DigitalAMN (Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTC: DATI). DigitalAMN is slated to take an investment interest in JAM, which would make the startup a part of DigitalAMN’s equity-portfolio.

Petrescu concluded, “With JAM as the first significant listing on Musicfy, we’re excited by the enormous potential of the entire music funding portal. We built Musicfy for those people solely interested in investing in music ventures. We anticipate JAM will do well on Musicfy and we invite everyone to visit JAM’s offering page.”

To view JAM’s current offering on TruCrowd’s music funding portal, Musicfy, please visit www.JamCompass.com.

For more information about Musicfy, a music focused equity crowdfunding portal, please visit https://musicfy.us/.

ABOUT Project JAM, Inc (JAM)

Project JAM’s mission is simple: Justice for All Musicians. Project JAM wants to bring the community together and find justice not only for musicians but for the music yet to be made. Project JAM is an ecosystem catering to musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, industry execs and fans. Project JAM is implementing a multi-platform (Artist to Songwriter/Producer and Artist to Industry) ecosystem to address these problems and give writers, artists and musicians opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients.

The JAM Ecosystem begins with Jam Compass, the central platform connecting music industry professionals, in order to collaborate and find real opportunities. Just open JAM Compass and find exactly what they’re looking for with an easy directed search. Users can search for musicians and industry professionals by instrument, genre, skill, and location. Pro features will include must-have industry tools for daily use such as split sheet integration, smart contract payment tools, instant gig opportunities, marketplace, professional listings, and more.

ABOUT MusicFy (A TruCrowd, Inc. Operated Equity Crowdfunding Portal)

MusicFy, an equity crowdfunding portal dedicated to music ventures, is owned and operated by TruCrowd, Inc. Operating under Reg. CF (Regulation Crowdfunding – Title III of JOBS ACT), MusicFy connects musicians, music startups and other music related emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through an industry-leading technology.

A music-specific funding portal has the benefit to create a diverse community of music investors and music professionals and the TruCrowd team powering MusicFy, consists of ordinary people with lots of passions and experiences… music being one of them.

