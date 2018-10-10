TruDecision Announces Former GM Financial Executive Steve Bowman to Join Advisory Board

TruDecision Inc., a fintech company providing sophisticated applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other quantitative tools to auto dealers and lenders, announces the advisory board appointment of former General Motors Financial Chief Risk Officer Steve Bowman. Bowman is a leading expert in the management of lender credit risk through the use of analytic technology, and is the latest addition to TruDecision’s advisory board that was formed to guide the company’s technology and product development processes.

“Our business strategy is built around developing products that go right to the heart of the customer’s problem,” said Daniel Parry, co-founder and CEO of TruDecision. “To achieve that, we must surround ourselves with top industry leaders who have directly experienced and managed through the very problems we are attempting to solve. To that end, there are few who come close to the credentials of Steve Bowman. We are very excited to welcome him to our team, and look forward to his guidance as we continue to grow with dealers and lenders.”

Steve Bowman joined AmeriCredit Corp., a publicly traded independent auto finance company, in 1996. He ultimately became chief credit officer in 2000 and chief risk officer in 2003, presiding over the company’s entire enterprise risk function. Bowman built out a world-class risk management team, with an emphasis on developing talent that could apply the most sophisticated analytics to challenges in originations, servicing, loss forecasting, pricing, market volatility and economic cycle risk.

AmeriCredit was acquired by General Motors in 2010, launching leasing, floorplan and prime products in the United States. In 2013, the company acquired the international financing operations of General Motors, becoming one of the largest global auto lenders. Today, the company manages nearly $100 billion in receivables, serving over 14,000 dealers and 6 million customers worldwide. Prior to GM Financial/AmeriCredit, Bowman held leadership positions at Bank One and Mellon Bank.

“Having hired Daniel Parry into the industry twenty years ago, I experienced first-hand his ability to create innovative and highly effective analytic tools that were practical and deployable because they were built with a deep understanding of the business problem. I am thrilled to partner with him, and TruDecision, to make these kinds of solutions accessible to the rest of the industry,” said Bowman.

About TruDecision Inc.

TruDecision Inc. is a fintech company focused on driving efficiencies in the auto lending and dealership space with offices in Toronto, Ontario and Grapevine, Texas. Founded in 2017 by seasoned industry executives in finance, analytics and technology, the company deploys sophisticated solutions to clients in Canada and the United States. TruDecision’s cloud-based analytics platform makes artificial intelligence, neural networks and other sophisticated technology accessible, regardless of the customer’s technology infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005861/en/