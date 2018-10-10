TruDecision Announces Former GM Financial Executive Steve Bowman to Join Advisory Board

TruDecision Inc., a fintech company providing sophisticated applications
of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other quantitative
tools to auto dealers and lenders, announces the advisory board
appointment of former General Motors Financial Chief Risk Officer Steve
Bowman. Bowman is a leading expert in the management of lender credit
risk through the use of analytic technology, and is the latest addition
to TruDecision’s advisory board that was formed to guide the company’s
technology and product development processes.
“Our business strategy is built around developing products that go right
to the heart of the customer’s problem,” said Daniel Parry, co-founder
and CEO of TruDecision. “To achieve that, we must surround ourselves
with top industry leaders who have directly experienced and managed
through the very problems we are attempting to solve. To that end, there
are few who come close to the credentials of Steve Bowman. We are very
excited to welcome him to our team, and look forward to his guidance as
we continue to grow with dealers and lenders.”
Steve Bowman joined AmeriCredit Corp., a publicly traded independent
auto finance company, in 1996. He ultimately became chief credit officer
in 2000 and chief risk officer in 2003, presiding over the company’s
entire enterprise risk function. Bowman built out a world-class risk
management team, with an emphasis on developing talent that could apply
the most sophisticated analytics to challenges in originations,
servicing, loss forecasting, pricing, market volatility and economic
cycle risk.
AmeriCredit was acquired by General Motors in 2010, launching leasing,
floorplan and prime products in the United States. In 2013, the company
acquired the international financing operations of General Motors,
becoming one of the largest global auto lenders. Today, the company
manages nearly $100 billion in receivables, serving over 14,000 dealers
and 6 million customers worldwide. Prior to GM Financial/AmeriCredit,
Bowman held leadership positions at Bank One and Mellon Bank.
“Having hired Daniel Parry into the industry twenty years ago, I
experienced first-hand his ability to create innovative and highly
effective analytic tools that were practical and deployable because they
were built with a deep understanding of the business problem. I am
thrilled to partner with him, and TruDecision, to make these kinds of
solutions accessible to the rest of the industry,” said Bowman.
About TruDecision Inc.
TruDecision Inc. is a fintech company focused on driving efficiencies in
the auto lending and dealership space with offices in Toronto, Ontario
and Grapevine, Texas. Founded in 2017 by seasoned industry executives in
finance, analytics and technology, the company deploys sophisticated
solutions to clients in Canada and the United States. TruDecision’s
cloud-based analytics platform makes artificial intelligence, neural
networks and other sophisticated technology accessible, regardless of
the customer’s technology infrastructure.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005861/en/