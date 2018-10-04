TruScreen : Announces New Chairman

TruScreen Limited (NZAX: TRU)

Cervical cancer technology company, TruScreen Limited (NZAX:TRU, or 'the Company') announces that Mr Robert Hunter has been replaced by Mr Anthony (Tony) Ho as Chairman of the company.

Mr Hunter who was the founder and initial Chairman of TruScreen, recently announced his decision

to step down from the chairmanship at the 2018 AGM.

The board is pleased to advise that Mr Tony Ho has been appointed as the replacement Chairman.

Tony is an experienced company director with over 25 years' experience in diverse industries,

including resources, services, biotech, consumer goods wholesale and retail. He holds a Commerce

degree from the University of New South Wales, Sydney. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fellow

of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Chartered Institute of Secretaries and

Administrators and the Governance Institute of Australia.

Mr Hunter who remains a significant shareholder was re-elected to the board at the recent AGM and

will continue to serve as a non-executive director.

Martin Dillon

CEO

