TruScreen : Announces New Chairman

10/04/2018

TruScreen Limited (NZAX: TRU)
Cervical cancer technology company, TruScreen Limited (NZAX:TRU, or 'the Company') announces that Mr Robert Hunter has been replaced by Mr Anthony (Tony) Ho as Chairman of the company.

Mr Hunter who was the founder and initial Chairman of TruScreen, recently announced his decision
to step down from the chairmanship at the 2018 AGM.

The board is pleased to advise that Mr Tony Ho has been appointed as the replacement Chairman.
Tony is an experienced company director with over 25 years' experience in diverse industries,
including resources, services, biotech, consumer goods wholesale and retail. He holds a Commerce
degree from the University of New South Wales, Sydney. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fellow
of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Chartered Institute of Secretaries and
Administrators and the Governance Institute of Australia.

Mr Hunter who remains a significant shareholder was re-elected to the board at the recent AGM and
will continue to serve as a non-executive director.

Martin Dillon
CEO

Disclaimer

TruScreen Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 00:57:09 UTC
