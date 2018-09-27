Log in
TruScreen : Annual Meeting – Chairman’s Presentation

09/27/2018 | 04:16am CEST

TruScreen Limited (NZAX: TRU), advises that its Annual Meeting will be held at Link Market Services

NZX and Media Release 27 September 2017

NZX Limited

WELLINGTON

TruScreen Annual Meeting

Chairman's Presentation

Level 11, Deloitte Centre, 80 Queen Street Auckland, 1010, at 2.00pm today.

Please find attached a copy of the Chairman's presentation to shareholders.

Shareholder Presentation.PDF

Chairman's Address.PDF

Announcement.PDF

Disclaimer

TruScreen Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:15:03 UTC
