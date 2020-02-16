TruScreen : Appoints Ex-Johnson & Johnson UK Executive as CEO

TruScreen Limited (NZX:TRU) (TruScreen or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Victoria Potarina as Chief Executive Officer, commencing 2 March 2020.

Ms Potarina brings more than twenty years' commercial experience, previously working at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in both the UK and across Europe. In addition, she has held positions at multiple multinational companies in the FMCG, over-the-counter, medical devices and healthcare sectors.

While at J&J UK, Ms Potarina was Business Unit Director of the UK and Ireland Diabetes Care Division which comprised of two business units, including; LifeScan, a diagnostic systems manufacturer focusing on the diabetes market specifically blood glucose monitoring systems, and Animas, which specialises in making insulin pumps for diabetes.

Prior to this, she was LifeScan Managing Director of Eastern Europe, a US$200 million turnover business. During her time in this position, Ms Potarina successfully facilitated a market share turnaround in Russia and consistent year-on-year double-digit growth in Eastern Europe.

'We were significantly impressed by Ms Potarina's success while at J&J and we are excited to welcome her as TruScreen CEO,' said TruScreen Chairman, Tony Ho.

'Ms Potarina brings extensive global business and marketing experience in medical devices that will be highly valuable to TruScreen. Russia and Eastern Europe are key markets for TruScreen, and as we look to expand our market presence in these regions, Ms Potarina's knowledge and experience will contribute enormously,' said Mr Ho.

Ms Potarina is currently completing an MBA at Macquarie University and holds an Honours Master's Degree in Applied Linguistics from Moscow State Linguistic University. In addition, she has completed a number of post-graduate degrees from top universities across the UK and USA including; London Business School, Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and Smith College. Ms Potarina is fluent in English, Russian and Spanish, which will be significantly useful when working in our key markets.

