TruScreen : HIV African Initiative Update

09/14/2018 | 03:28am CEST

Following on from deliberations with senior African health officials as announced on 27 August 2018 it has now received an initial order.

Cervical cancer screening technology company, TruScreen Limited (NZAX: TRU) ('Truscreen') advises that, following on from its deliberations with senior African health officials as announced on 27 August 2018 it has now received an initial order to the value of approximately NZ$450,000 from the National Aids Council of Zimbabwe to supply cervical cancer screening systems ('systems'). It is expected that the order will be completed within 30 days.

The Truscreen cervical cancer screening systems will be used in Stage 1 of a pilot program to provide cervical cancer screening to HIV affected women in Zimbabwe.

Deliberations to supply further systems to the National Aids Council of Zimbabwe are continuing.

There are over 720,000 HIV affected women in Zimbabwe, and 13 million HIV affected women in Africa, and these women are 6 times more likely to suffer from cervical cancer than other women.

TruScreen chair, Robert Hunter, said 'This pilot program is the first step in our strategy to bring advanced cervical cancer screening methods to the women of Africa, and in particular to the 13 million HIV affected women in Africa. TruScreen is the ideal solution to provide cervical cancer screening to these women, and to other women in other regions who do not have access to traditional laboratory dependent screening methods'

TruScreen Announces Initial Zimbabwe Order

TruScreen Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:27:02 UTC
