TruScreen : Issue of Securities

Truscreen Limited advises that it has issued new shares and unlisted share options as follows:

Class of security: Ordinary Shares (TRU) 1,000,000

Unlisted Options 1,000,000

Price: The shares with a free attaching option

were issued for NZD 10.6 cents per share

Payment: Cash on subscription

Percentage of total class of shares issued TRU: 0.4% (of the total number of ordinary shares post issue)

Percentage of total class of unlisted options issued TRUOA: 9.4% (of the total number of unlisted options post issue)

Reason for the issue: Expand commercial growth

Working capital - participation in placement by Director

Authority for issue: Approved by shareholders at Annual Meeting held on 27 August 2019, Resolution 8

Number of securities after issue: Ordinary shares 227,534,804

Unlisted options 10,677,363

Option terms: Exercisable at 13 cents per share with

expiry date of 12 July 2021

Date of issue: 30 August 2019

Guy Robertson

Chief Financial Officer

Issue Of Securities.PDF