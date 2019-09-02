Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TruScreen : Issue of Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Truscreen Limited advises that it has issued new shares and unlisted share options as follows:

Class of security: Ordinary Shares (TRU) 1,000,000
Unlisted Options 1,000,000
Price: The shares with a free attaching option
were issued for NZD 10.6 cents per share

Payment: Cash on subscription

Percentage of total class of shares issued TRU: 0.4% (of the total number of ordinary shares post issue)

Percentage of total class of unlisted options issued TRUOA: 9.4% (of the total number of unlisted options post issue)

Reason for the issue: Expand commercial growth
Working capital - participation in placement by Director

Authority for issue: Approved by shareholders at Annual Meeting held on 27 August 2019, Resolution 8

Number of securities after issue: Ordinary shares 227,534,804
Unlisted options 10,677,363

Option terms: Exercisable at 13 cents per share with
expiry date of 12 July 2021

Date of issue: 30 August 2019

Guy Robertson
Chief Financial Officer

Issue Of Securities.PDF

Disclaimer

TruScreen Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 23:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pTITLE : Australia's first Fortress video gaming venue coming to Emporium Melbourne
PU
07:40pSTARPHARMA : VivaGel® BV regulatory approvals continue in Asia
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - proposed commencement of reit management business
PU
07:20pOBJECTIVE : The right mindset for agile software implementation
PU
07:20pTRUSCREEN : Issue of Securities
PU
07:05pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Notice to the market
PU
07:02pMUNDIPHARMA : Welcomes the New Guidelines from ESC/EASD Recommending First-Line use of Sodium-Glucose Co-transporter-2 Inhibitors for Type 2 Diabetes Patients with Cardiovascular Disease
BU
07:00pCASSINI RESOURCES : Company Presentation - West Musgrave Project PFS Update
PU
06:56pCOMERICA INCORPORATED : to Temporarily Close Palm Beach County Banking Centers, Offices in Wake of Hurricane Dorian
PR
06:40pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - director's dealing in shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CASSINI RESOURCES : Company Presentation - West Musgrave Project PFS Update
2LANTRONIX INC : Lantronix Announces General Availability of the S40 Series of Ruggedized, Low-Power Radio Node..
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED CO..
4BRASKEM SA : BRASKEM : Fiscal Council Meeting of 03/12/2019 and 03/13/2019
5MUNDIPHARMA : Welcomes the New Guidelines from ESC/EASD Recommending First-Line use of Sodium-Glucose Co-tr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group