TruScreen : Issue of Securities

Truscreen Limited advises that it has issued new shares and unlisted share options as follows:
Class of security: Ordinary Shares (TRU) 1,000,000
Unlisted Options 1,000,000
Price: The shares with a free attaching option
were issued for NZD 10.6 cents per share
Payment: Cash on subscription
Percentage of total class of shares issued TRU: 0.4% (of the total number of ordinary shares post issue)
Percentage of total class of unlisted options issued TRUOA: 9.4% (of the total number of unlisted options post issue)
Reason for the issue: Expand commercial growth
Working capital - participation in placement by Director
Authority for issue: Approved by shareholders at Annual Meeting held on 27 August 2019, Resolution 8
Number of securities after issue: Ordinary shares 227,534,804
Unlisted options 10,677,363
Option terms: Exercisable at 13 cents per share with
expiry date of 12 July 2021
Date of issue: 30 August 2019
Guy Robertson
Chief Financial Officer
