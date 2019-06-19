TruScreen : Market Update

Highlights

• SUS (Single Use Sensor) sales increasing

• Vietnam pilot cervical cancer screening programme secured

• China market update

Cervical cancer technology company TruScreen Ltd's (NZX: TRU) (the Company) provides this market

update on its various commercial operations.

SUS sales increasing

FY2019 saw substantial year on year, and quarter on quarter, growth in Single Use Sensor (SUS) sales. The TruScreen device utilises a disposable SUS for every patient. As installation and use of devices grow, so too will the demand for SUS.

In Q1 FY2019, SUS sales surged to 21,290, from 3,400 in the prior corresponding period (pcp). China accounted for almost half of quarterly sales, with 10,260 units.

In Q2 FY2019, SUS sales rose 62% to 22,860 (pcp: 14,260).

SUS sales in Q3 FY2019 more than doubled, to 25,560 (pcp: 12,240). Sales in China accounted for more than half of the overall SUS sales for the quarter.

In Q4 FY2019, SUS sales continued to grow, at 38,700 - up by almost half (pcp: 16,200). China continued to account for half of overall SUS sales.

TruScreen secures Vietnam pilot cervical cancer screening programme

TruScreen continues to secure opportunities in Asia, winning approval to conduct a pilot cervical cancer screening programme in Vietnam. Cervical cancer is the seventh most frequent cancer among women in the region.

Vietnam has over 4,000 cervical cancer diagnoses each year and 26 million women of screening age but no national screening programme.

The Vietnam Ministry of Health's Professional Advisory Committee has reviewed TruScreen and approved a pilot cervical cancer screening programme to be conducted at the Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital - Vietnam's most prestigious government hospital. The Hanoi ObGyn Hospital considers TruScreen a viable technology for cervical cancer screening in Vietnam.

The pilot programme will evaluate the TruScreen device prior to a national rollout to all provinces.

One thousand women will be screened as part of stage 1 of the programme and 5,000 in stage 2.

A TruScreen delegation, led by the Chairman of the Company's Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Neville Hacker, visited Vietnam in early June 2019.

Prof. Hacker and the Company's Clinical Affairs Manager, Dr. Carolina Velasquez, met with key medical advisers to the Ministry of Health, including the Director of Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital, Prof. Anh, to discuss the national adoption of TruScreen.

China market update

COGA evaluation

TruScreen's large-scale evaluation programme with China's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association (COGA) is progressing well, with eight out of the 10 participating provinces already launching the programme, and 52 hospitals already screening women.

The large-scale evaluation, which was announced in July 2018, will screen over 20,000 women in 100 top-tier public hospitals, across 10 provinces in China.

The evaluation is anticipated to continue throughout the 2020 financial year, and results are expected to be released in FY2021.

Two Cancer Centre rollout

Sixteen of the planned 50 'Two Cancer Centres' are established, with TruScreen installed.

During FY2019, TruScreen was chosen as the primary screening solution for the high-tech, privately owned and operated clinics, which provide a 'one-stop' screening diagnosis and treatment for breast and cervical cancer. Most clinics are to be located in government hospitals.

As part of the rollout, TruScreen's local distributor network are holding promotional meetings with key decision-makers, highlighting the success of TruScreen in the 16 established centres.

CDC evaluation

The statistical department of the Women's and Children's Division of the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in China is currently analysing clinical data from the large-scale evaluation with the CDC that was completed in late FY2019. TruScreen anticipates publication of results in mid-FY2020.

This evaluation included the screening of over 12,000 women throughout China. The evaluation aims to have TruScreen included in the CDC's screening guidelines for the 3,000 hospitals run by its Women's and Children's Health Division. The evaluation also aims to have the CDC recommend TruScreen for inclusion in the Central Government's Ministry of Health screening guidelines for all 12,000 government hospitals in China.

