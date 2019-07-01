TruScreen : Trading Halt

To: Market Participants

From: NZX Product Operations

Date: Tuesday, 02 July 2019

Subject: TruScreen Limited ('TRU') - Trading Halt of Securities

Message:

NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that, at the request of the company, it has placed a trading halt on TruScreen Limited ('TRU') ordinary shares. The trading halt was placed today pre market open this morning.

The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of an announcement by the company about the completion of a bookbuild.

The halt should be applied immediately, until the earlier of:

• An announcement by TRU in relation to the completion of its bookbuild; or

• The open of trading on Thursday 4 July 2019.

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2854 or productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.

ENDS

Trading Halt Memo.PDF