TruScreen : World Health Organisation Recognises TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Device

Real-time cervical cancer screening technology company TruScreen (NZX: TRU or 'The Company') has been acknowledged in a joint publication that Unitaid has released with the World Health Organisation and the Clinton Health Access Initiative. The report was presented at the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, which started on 20 May, 2019.

The report is a 'technical landscape' describing the current technologies available for screening for pre cancerous changes to the cervix. It also focuses on screening and treatment technologies and their advantages for use in low and middle-income countries. The report included the following description of TruScreen, including an observation of TruScreen's ability to detect changes in cells not reached by cytology.

'TruScreen (TruScreen, Australia) uses a pen-like wand to detect electrical and optical signals from cervical tissue. A single-use sensor with precision lens and electrodes is used to interface with the cervix and protect against contamination. The TruScreen console collects the data and provides immediate results for appropriate patient care. Unlike cytology, TruScreen does not only examine surface epithelial cells. Light at specific frequencies is transmitted through cervical tissue identifying changes in the basal and stromal layers. This includes increases in blood circulation and variations in blood vessels that occur with pre-cancerous change.'

'This is a major achievement for TruScreen,' Martin Dillon said. 'This is the first time TruScreen's second generation device has been recognised by the World Health Organisation and will provide great exposure for the Company to both national Ministries of Health and Non-Government Organisations. This is a key factor in TruScreen's strategy to continue its growth in sales, which grew 166% from FY 18 to FY 19.'

TruScreen has previously worked with Unitaid, having submitted, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe National Aids Council, a joint grant application to them for TruScreens' work with HIV-affected women in Zimbabwe.

To View a PDF version of this announcement please click the link below.

Announcement.PDF