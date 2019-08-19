Log in
Trucept Publishes Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

08/19/2019 | 08:03am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP), a leader in providing marketing, accounting and human resources services, has published its second quarter results for 2019. It reports a gross profit of $1.1 million, an increase of about 30 percent. The Company earned a net profit of approximately $177 thousand for the period ending June 30, an increase of 41 percent from the prior quarter.

"Trucept continues to negotiate disputed liabilities and has successfully reduced them by approximately $2.6 million, for a net income increase of about 37 percent from the previous quarter," said CEO Norman Tipton.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucept-publishes-second-quarter-2019-earnings-300903350.html

SOURCE Trucept Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
