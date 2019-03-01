Trucept Releases Year-End 2018

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept Inc. that for 2018, its first full year under its new business model, it saw revenues of $9.6 million and net income of $2.5 million. In December 2017, Trucept Inc. spun off its Professional Employer Organization business and created a new business model offering accounting/controller services, Human Resources and marketing to nationwide PEOs.

Trucept CEO Norman Tipton said disputed liabilities, identified on its financials, "have been by resolved $2 million, and we anticipate resolving more through 2019."

Fiscal 2018 was a year of significant progress for Trucept Inc. It showed a marked increase in revenue from marketing and consulting services and continued great strides in delivering on strategic initiatives, reducing costs and building relationships. Overall, the company's operations, competitive posture and foundation for growth are all stronger today than they have ever been. It is on track to meet and exceed 2019 projections for a continued profitable core business and explosive growth.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

