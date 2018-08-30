Log in
Truck Fuel Efficiency: 2018 Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Emerging Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

The "Truck Fuel Efficiency: Trends, Challenges and Emerging Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing oil demand has led to considerable volatility in fuel prices since the beginning of the 21st century. Recent rises in crude oil and automotive fuel prices underline the potential for disrupting operator business models and growing political risks mean the issue looks as if it will remain critical in the coming years.

While fuel costs accounted for around 10% of freight costs a decade or two ago, they have been as high as 35% during recent years, and operators now regard 30% as a benchmark.

This report outlines the commercial, political and legislative environment, tracks the key technologies, and reports on the status of their development. The report pulls together a number of different perspectives and looks at developments around the entire vehicle to provide an overview of the overall trends in this very important area.

Key Areas Covered

  • Market drivers and challenges - regulations fuel prices, incentives
  • Current and developing engine technologies - from stop-start and aftertreatment to new combustion technologies and alternative engine designs
  • Drivetrain technologies - transmission types, axles, hybrid drivetrains, manufacturer strategies
  • Aerodynamics - airtabs, trailer shapes, grilles
  • Tyres - pressure monitoring systems, tyre technology
  • Efficient ancillaries
  • New and future technologies - connectivity and electronic control, autonomous driving, waste heat recovery, freewheeling, power lubrication

Companies Featured

  • Daimler
  • Hino
  • Iveco
  • Isuzu
  • MAN
  • Navistar
  • Nikola
  • Paccar
  • Scania
  • Sisu
  • Volvo Group
  • Workhorse
  • Wrightspeed
  • XL Hybrids

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Drivers

Chapter 3: The Challenges

Chapter 4: Progress to Date & Future Targets

Chapter 5: Engine Technologies

Chapter 6: Drivetrain Technologies

Chapter 7: Aerodynamics

Chapter 8: Tyres

Chapter 9: Efficient Ancillaries

Chapter 10: Other Technologies

Chapter 11: Maintenance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4rnhz/truck_fuel?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
