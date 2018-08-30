Truck Fuel Efficiency: 2018 Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Emerging Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Truck
Fuel Efficiency: Trends, Challenges and Emerging Technologies"
Growing oil demand has led to considerable volatility in fuel prices
since the beginning of the 21st century. Recent rises in crude oil and
automotive fuel prices underline the potential for disrupting operator
business models and growing political risks mean the issue looks as if
it will remain critical in the coming years.
While fuel costs accounted for around 10% of freight costs a decade or
two ago, they have been as high as 35% during recent years, and
operators now regard 30% as a benchmark.
This report outlines the commercial, political and legislative
environment, tracks the key technologies, and reports on the status of
their development. The report pulls together a number of different
perspectives and looks at developments around the entire vehicle to
provide an overview of the overall trends in this very important area.
Key Areas Covered
-
Market drivers and challenges - regulations fuel prices, incentives
-
Current and developing engine technologies - from stop-start and
aftertreatment to new combustion technologies and alternative engine
designs
-
Drivetrain technologies - transmission types, axles, hybrid
drivetrains, manufacturer strategies
-
Aerodynamics - airtabs, trailer shapes, grilles
-
Tyres - pressure monitoring systems, tyre technology
-
Efficient ancillaries
-
New and future technologies - connectivity and electronic control,
autonomous driving, waste heat recovery, freewheeling, power
lubrication
Companies Featured
-
Daimler
-
Hino
-
Iveco
-
Isuzu
-
MAN
-
Navistar
-
Nikola
-
Paccar
-
Scania
-
Sisu
-
Volvo Group
-
Workhorse
-
Wrightspeed
-
XL Hybrids
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Drivers
Chapter 3: The Challenges
Chapter 4: Progress to Date & Future Targets
Chapter 5: Engine Technologies
Chapter 6: Drivetrain Technologies
Chapter 7: Aerodynamics
Chapter 8: Tyres
Chapter 9: Efficient Ancillaries
Chapter 10: Other Technologies
Chapter 11: Maintenance
