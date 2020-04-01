Log in
Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023 | Functionalities In Rear-view Mirrors to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/01/2020 | 01:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the truck mirror system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.65 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005930/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Ficosa Internacional, Gentex, HondaLockMfg, Magna International, Murakami, and Samvardhana Motherson Group are some of the major market participants. The functionalities in rear-view mirrors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Functionalities in rear-view mirrors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Truck Mirror System Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Light Duty Trucks
    • Medium And Heavy-duty Trucks
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30418

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck mirror system market report covers the following areas:

  • Truck Mirror System Market Size
  • Truck Mirror System Market Trends
  • Truck Mirror System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies developments in interior rear-view mirror technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the truck mirror system market growth during the next few years.

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Truck Mirror System Market, including some of the vendors such as Ficosa Internacional, Gentex, HondaLockMfg, Magna International, Murakami, and Samvardhana Motherson Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Truck Mirror System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Truck Mirror System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist truck mirror system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the truck mirror system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the truck mirror system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck mirror system market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Light duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Medium and heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Developments in side rear-view mirror technologies
  • Developments in interior rear-view mirror technologies
  • Integration of biometric authentication system with mirror system

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ficosa Internacional
  • Gentex
  • HondaLockMfg
  • Magna International
  • Murakami
  • Samvardhana Motherson Group

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
