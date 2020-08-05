Truck drivers from the south of the country have been trained in security

Continuing with its work in risk prevention and compliance with biosecurity measures in its operations, in the current pandemic situation, PETROPERU provided training to tanker truck drivers on safe practices to apply when supplying and transporting fuel.

On this occasion, the talk - aimed at drivers in the south of the country and through a virtual platform - was aimed at sensitizing carriers to fully comply with all the biosafety measures to be taken into account when loading and moving the various products in the shipping islands, always with the support of qualified personnel.

In addition to the trainers, there was the participation of healthcare personnel from the state oil company's medical services area, who addressed everything related to the 'Risk Level Assessment Surveillance Plan COVID-19' and 'Mental Health Juncture COVID-19'.

Adequate disinfection of vehicle units and waste management in the current situation were also part of the topics discussed.

Thus, it has been possible to have properly trained drivers in the PETROPERU facilities, who are increasingly aware and careful of their own safety and that of the plant personnel.

In this way, the state oil company promotes a culture of safety in all its operations, in which protocols are being implemented to deal with COVID-19.