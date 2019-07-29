Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Truck maker Traton warns first-half order intake slowed as profit rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand at booth of VW's truck unit Traton Group in Hanover

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German truck maker Traton warned that its order intake had fallen in the first half, even as its operating profit rose 25% on the back of a rise in sales at Scania and a recovery in key markets like Brazil.

Traton said its first half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 1.07 billion euros (£962.79 million), up from 863 million euros in the year-earlier period and the company's operating return on sales had improved to 7.9% from 6.8%.

The truck and bus maker said vehicle sales rose 10% in the first half, but said order intake had fallen 6% compared with the year-earlier period.

"We are keeping a very watchful eye on developments in the market in order to adjust our production with flexibility," Traton Chief Executive Andreas Renschler said in a statement.

The company made its stock market debut in June after parent Volkswagen floated an 11.5% stake in the unit to give the truck maker greater independence to pursue growth.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 4.2025 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
MAN SE 0.20% 50.75 Delayed Quote.-43.82%
PORSCHE HOLDING -0.94% 61.3 Delayed Quote.20.10%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.94% 153.82 Delayed Quote.11.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:46aENTERGY : Declares Dividend
AQ
03:45aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 higher on Just Eat, LSE deal news
RE
03:45aJUST EAT : Statement re Possible Offer
PU
03:45aJUST EAT : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
03:45aJUST EAT : Possible Combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com
PU
03:45aWATKIN JONES : Development Update
PU
03:45aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 29/07/2019 - Schneider Electric is Founding Member of ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance
PU
03:44aTrip.com rolls out overseas car rentals in four major language markets
PR
03:43aLSE shares jump after proposed $27 billion Refinitiv deal
RE
03:43aJAPAN POST INSURANCE : Unlawful sales of Japan Post Insurance products found
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HEINEKEN : Higher costs negate rising beer sales for Heineken
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ryanair profit slumps 21% as overcapacity drives fares down
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Paragon-HF Phase 3 Trial Missed Primary Endpoint
5AVANGRID INC : EXCLUSIVE: First big U.S. offshore wind project hits snag due to fishing-industry concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group