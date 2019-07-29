Truck maker Traton warns first-half order intake slowed as profit rose

Traton said its first half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 1.07 billion euros (£962.79 million), up from 863 million euros in the year-earlier period and the company's operating return on sales had improved to 7.9% from 6.8%.

The truck and bus maker said vehicle sales rose 10% in the first half, but said order intake had fallen 6% compared with the year-earlier period.

"We are keeping a very watchful eye on developments in the market in order to adjust our production with flexibility," Traton Chief Executive Andreas Renschler said in a statement.

The company made its stock market debut in June after parent Volkswagen floated an 11.5% stake in the unit to give the truck maker greater independence to pursue growth.

