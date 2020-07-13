Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trucking Moved 11.84 Billion Tons of Freight in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:31pm EDT
Industry Remained Dominant Freight Mode According to New Report

Arlington, Virginia - The trucking industry generated $791.7 billion in revenue in 2019, moving 11.84 billion tons of freight, according to the latest edition of American Trucking Associations' annual data compendium - ATA American Trucking Trends 2020.

'Despite a challenging year, the data contained in American Trucking Trends shows the industry was in good shape entering the global pandemic,' said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. 'Trends continues to be an indispensable, one-stop resource for decision makers to have the latest information about the state of the trucking industry.'

Among the other findings in Trends:

  • In 2019, trucking's revenues accounted for 80.4% of the nation's freight bill;
  • Trucks moved 67.7% of surface freight between the U.S. and Canada and 83.1% of cross-border trade with Mexico, for a total of $772 billion worth of goods;
  • There are 7.95 million people employed in trucking-related jobs, up 140,000 from the previous year. This includes 3.6 million professional drivers;
  • Women make up 6.7% of the industry's drivers and minorities account for 41.5% of truckers.
  • Most carriers are small companies - 91.3% of fleets operate six or fewer trucks and 97.4% operate 20 or fewer.
Image


'Sound policy relies on sound data; and American Trucking Trends contains the kind of up-to-date, reliable data that policymakers need to do their job. That is why Trends consistently is found in the offices of elected officials, regulators and industry executives across the country,' said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.

The report is essential for use by trucking companies, industry suppliers, logistics providers, analysts, public policy decision makers and many others. ATA American Trucking Trends 2020 is available for sale now at ATA Business Solutions. To purchase a copy, click here.

Disclaimer

ATA - American Trucking Associations Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 16:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Top Spot No Longer Attainable Through M&A
BU
12:53peBay on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
12:51pKROGER : Don't expect coin change at Kroger
AQ
12:50pDEVRY UNIVERSITY : Launches New “Continuum of Learning” Framework
BU
12:48pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:48pGOLDEN VALLEY BANK : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
12:46pMore than 1.3 million persons return to work in the 3rd week of June July 10, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
5G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group