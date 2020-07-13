Trucking Moved 11.84 Billion Tons of Freight in 2019

Arlington, Virginia - The trucking industry generated $791.7 billion in revenue in 2019, moving 11.84 billion tons of freight, according to the latest edition of American Trucking Associations' annual data compendium - ATA American Trucking Trends 2020.

'Despite a challenging year, the data contained in American Trucking Trends shows the industry was in good shape entering the global pandemic,' said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. 'Trends continues to be an indispensable, one-stop resource for decision makers to have the latest information about the state of the trucking industry.'

Among the other findings in Trends:

In 2019, trucking's revenues accounted for 80.4% of the nation's freight bill;

Trucks moved 67.7% of surface freight between the U.S. and Canada and 83.1% of cross-border trade with Mexico, for a total of $772 billion worth of goods;

There are 7.95 million people employed in trucking-related jobs, up 140,000 from the previous year. This includes 3.6 million professional drivers;

Women make up 6.7% of the industry's drivers and minorities account for 41.5% of truckers.

Most carriers are small companies - 91.3% of fleets operate six or fewer trucks and 97.4% operate 20 or fewer.

'Sound policy relies on sound data; and American Trucking Trends contains the kind of up-to-date, reliable data that policymakers need to do their job. That is why Trends consistently is found in the offices of elected officials, regulators and industry executives across the country,' said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.

The report is essential for use by trucking companies, industry suppliers, logistics providers, analysts, public policy decision makers and many others. ATA American Trucking Trends 2020 is available for sale now at ATA Business Solutions. To purchase a copy, click here.