Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Trucking Voices Appreciation for End of New York Trusted Traveler Dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Arlington, Virginia - Today, the American Trucking Associations expressed their gratitude to the Trump administration and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for coming to an agreement that will result in New York residents once again being able to obtain trusted traveler credentials.

'The inability of New York residents to get a variety of trusted traveler credentials, including Free and Secure Trade cards, put unnecessary burdens on New York truck drivers,' said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist and senior vice president of international trade policy and cross-border operations. 'Trucks moved $343 billion in goods between the U.S. and Canada in 2019 - a significant amount of that through New York. By reinstating these trusted traveler programs for New York residents, the Department of Homeland Security is taking an important step to keeping our economy moving while maintaining our safety and security.'

'We are pleased that Gov. Cuomo and the Trump administration were able to resolve their differences in a way that will allow New York residents to once again receive trusted traveler credentials, said Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems. Travel between New York and Canada is critical to our economy and today's announcement will keep trade across our shared border flowing swiftly and securely.'

Disclaimer

ATA - American Trucking Associations Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 15:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aWEEDMD : Appoints Canadian Entrepreneur Bruce Croxon to Board of Directors and Reports Results of AGM
AQ
11:38aUNILEVER NV : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
11:38aCEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. : Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
11:37aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11:36aDIASORIN S P A : Weekly report treasury shares buy-back
PU
11:36aNATURE SUNSHINE PRODUCTS : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2020
PU
11:36aZhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. - FSCT
GL
11:35aMODERNA : Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays
AQ
11:35aGECINA : Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the 2020 Half-Year Report
BU
11:35aAspen Security Forum Goes Digital in 2020; Agenda & Speakers Announced
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
2MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group