Trucking Voices Appreciation for End of New York Trusted Traveler Dispute

Arlington, Virginia - Today, the American Trucking Associations expressed their gratitude to the Trump administration and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for coming to an agreement that will result in New York residents once again being able to obtain trusted traveler credentials.

'The inability of New York residents to get a variety of trusted traveler credentials, including Free and Secure Trade cards, put unnecessary burdens on New York truck drivers,' said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist and senior vice president of international trade policy and cross-border operations. 'Trucks moved $343 billion in goods between the U.S. and Canada in 2019 - a significant amount of that through New York. By reinstating these trusted traveler programs for New York residents, the Department of Homeland Security is taking an important step to keeping our economy moving while maintaining our safety and security.'

'We are pleased that Gov. Cuomo and the Trump administration were able to resolve their differences in a way that will allow New York residents to once again receive trusted traveler credentials, said Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems. Travel between New York and Canada is critical to our economy and today's announcement will keep trade across our shared border flowing swiftly and securely.'