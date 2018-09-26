Trudeau Presses for 'Right Deal for Canada' on Trade

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada publicly declared that any changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement have to incorporate limits on the U.S. use of tariffs on national-security grounds.

Comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's chief envoy in Washington on Wednesday underscore the stark disagreements between Canada and the U.S. on what a revised version of the 24-year-old continental trade pact should look like, and cast doubt on an agreement coming together quickly. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer warned Tuesday the Trump administration is ready to move at the end of the month with a bilateral trade pact with Mexico, citing a lack of progress in talks with Canada. Mr. Lighthizer said Canada is "not making concessions" in essential areas.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada will take as "long as it takes to get the right deal" for the country, in another sign that an end-of-September deadline set by the Trump administration won't be met.

Mr. Lighthizer also said any discussions about lifting national-security tariffs on Canadian-made steel and aluminum, and removing the threat of such levies on Canadian automobiles, wouldn't be contemplated until a new Nafta is completed.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Mr. Trudeau said Canadian officials continue to work on "the right deal for Canada. And that involves obviously feeling confident about the path forward, if we do a Nafta 2.0...[about the] lack of punitive tariffs that we consider are unjust."

David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador in the U.S., was more direct. In Toronto at an event hosted by American news outlet Politico, Mr. MacNaughton said an unwillingness to include in any renegotiated Nafta a "curb on the arbitrary use" of tariffs under the guise of national security could render the agreement "meaningless."

On Tuesday in New York, Mr. Lighthizer said Nafta talks initially focused on trying to have some agreement that would lift the national-security tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. "I think our view now is that we'll turn to that as a next stage, when we get Nafta done," Mr. Lighthizer said.

At an event hosted by American news outlet Politico, Mr. MacNaughton said Canadian officials are working on a revised trade pact that would allow President Trump to declare victory. When asked about the likelihood of a deal by the end of September, as the Trump administration has pushed for, he put the likelihood at a five out of 10.

"It is really a question of whether the U.S. wants a deal. They know exactly what we are prepared to do and what we need," he said.

Mr. Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland have met regularly since late August on a renewed Nafta, after the U.S. and Mexico struck its own accord. Mr. MacNaughton said Mr. Lighthizer and Ms. Freeland could meet this week. A spokesman for Ms. Freeland, who is in charge of the Nafta file, couldn't confirm whether a get-together was imminent. Ms. Freeland is attending events this week at the U.N. General Assembly.

Nafta talks have missed several deadlines, but Mr. Lighthizer said he is seeking to move ahead with the Mexico deal so it can be signed before Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico's president-elect, takes office Dec. 1.

Under U.S. law, the text of a trade agreement must be published at least 60 days before it is signed. That requirement means Mr. Lighthizer needs to release the details of the deal with Mexico -- or possibly a trilateral deal including Canada -- by the end of September.

Even if there is no agreement between the U.S. and Canada by the end of the month, Mr. Lighthizer indicated talks between the two countries could continue -- with possibility Canada later joins the pact in the event of a deal.

Besides the disagreement over the treatment of national-security tariffs, the U.S. and Canada remain apart on Canada's insistence the pact continues to have independent panels to resolve disputes about tariffs. The U.S. wants this arbitration system weakened or scrapped. Further, the two sides are at odds over increased access to Canada's dairy market, and maintaining a cultural exemption Canada enjoys in the current Nafta.

Of the three countries in Nafta, Canada stands to lose the most from its potential demise, some economists say. The Bank for International Settlements said in a report in August that a complete revocation of Nafta would cause a 2.2% decline in Canada's GDP, while Mexico's GDP would fall by 1.8%. U.S. GDP, in contrast, would sustain a relatively meager 0.22% hit.

