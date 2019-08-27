Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trudeau's Liberals to target wireless bills in Canada October election: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's Minister for International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau attend a news conference at Canada's Embassy in London

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's ruling Liberals will promise to help cut cell phone and internet bills in an upcoming election campaign amid widespread complaints about the cost of wireless communications, party sources said.

One option being studied is a cap on bills, the sources said, while another is to oblige major providers to offer wholesale access to Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), which are smaller outfits without their own infrastructure.

The Liberals, tied in the polls with the official opposition Conservatives ahead of the Oct. 21 vote, want to tackle bills they say are much higher than in other industrialized nations.

Liberal officials knocking on doors as election preparations heat up say the cost of phone bills and internet is one of the most frequent complaints they hear.

"Canadians shouldn't be paying more for their already very expensive internet and communications services and that is something we will take into account," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

The three main wireless providers - BCE Inc's Bell unit, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp - account for around 90% of the market.

Consumer advocates have long complained this leads to gouging that particularly hits the poor.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) - which regulates the industry - said wireless costs account for almost 9% of the household income of the bottom 20% of Canadians.

VAST COUNTRY

In December, Canada's innovation ministry released an independent report that showed while prices were gradually falling, Canadian monthly plans with two gigabytes of data still cost C$75.44 ($56.83).

The equivalent price in the United States was C$61.26 while in Rome it was just C$21.11. In Australia, like Canada a vast underpopulated country, the figure was C$24.70.

The major telecommunications providers disagree with the study and say costs are roughly comparable with those elsewhere. The Liberals though are determined to act.

"There are two choices: legislate or push through measures to boost competition," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Bell and Rogers referred queries to the industry group Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA). Telus did not respond to requests for comment.

In February, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains ordered the CRTC to focus more on affordability and lower prices.

The CRTC said earlier this year it was looking into whether it should order the major players to offer more access to the MNVOs, which complain they are effectively being shut out.

The major firms say they are investing billions in infrastructure to ensure coverage for just 36 million people scattered across the world's second largest country. Over-regulation will cause speed and quality to slip, they add.

"When you get into an election campaign you get into emotion sometimes," said CWTA President and Chief Executive Robert Ghiz.

"It's extremely important that any political party make sure they don't put too much short-term thinking into something that is going to drive our economy," he said in an interview.

The CRTC this month ordered a cut in the rates that third-party internet resellers pay the major firms for access.

Bell said the move would cost it C$100 million and cut plans to extend internet broadband to smaller towns by 20%, which angered Bains.

The left-leaning opposition New Democrats, which could well end up keeping a minority Liberal government in power, are also promising a crackdown. The Conservatives - seen as being more friendly toward big business - are looking at tax rebate to help cut bills, said a well-placed source.

Marie Aspiazu of Open Media, a non-governmental organization pushing for cheap widespread internet access, conceded prices were falling slightly.

"Is it better than nothing? Yes. But are we doing great? No, I think we can do a lot more," she said by phone.

(Additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Denny Thomas and Richard Chang)

By David Ljunggren
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.06% 1.46984 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.11% 65.665 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
TELUS CORPORATION 0.08% 47.13 Delayed Quote.4.46%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD 3.10% 13.29 End-of-day quote.43.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:51aCLARION UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA : Welcome Message from Dr. Dale
PU
09:50aPhilip Morris in talks to merge with Altria
RE
09:49aUK spending review brought forward to early September - Treasury
RE
09:41aTSX rises on trade deal hopes; BMO down on profit miss
RE
09:41aMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : U.S.-Japan Deal “in Principle” Holds Promise for Motor Vehicle Parts Suppliers
PU
09:39aAsked about negative rates, de Guindos says ECB must act with determination
RE
09:36aWall Street opens higher, trade hopes build
RE
09:35aTRUDEAU'S LIBERALS TO TARGET WIRELESS BILLS IN CANADA OCTOBER ELECTION : sources
RE
09:34aDolce & Gabbana sees sales slowdown in China after ad backlash
RE
09:31aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers Fed Up with Broken Promises
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group